‘An Indescribable Tragedy’: Messages of condolence, support poured out in London, Ont. crash
Messages of condolence and heartache continue to flow after the death of an eight-year-old girl, mortally wounded on Tuesday night after she and nine others were hit by a car that was riding on the curb on the west end of London, Ont.
Leaders and residents of the London area community, as well as local, provincial and federal politicians, including the Prime Minister, have been among those who have offered words of support following the tragedy, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. along Riverside Drive west of Wonderland Road .
London, Ont. 8-year-old girl crashes to death, Canadian Guide girl among pedestrians hit
This is beyond tragic. All Londoners share this grief. “Our thoughts also remain fixed on those who are still in the hospital, as we hope and pray for full recovery,” London Mayor Ed Holder said in a Twitter post released shortly before noon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford offered similar sentiments, with Trudeau posting on Twitter that news from London “breaks my heart”.
“For the family and friends of the child who died, know that Canadians across the country are here for you. And we wish the wounded a speedy and complete recovery. We will keep you in our thoughts, “he said.
In a statement, Ford, who was to arrive in London late Wednesday afternoon to visit the crash scene and lay flowers, said his heart was broken for the family of the girl who died.
“The rest of Ontario is sad with you during this difficult time. “My thoughts and prayers are with the wounded, and I wish them a full recovery.”
Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, said in a Twitter post that it was “heartbreaking to read about this tragic loss of life.”
“I can not imagine the devastation that family and friends are experiencing today. “Know that all of Canada is sad for you,” he said.
At least 10 female pedestrians aged six to 40 were injured, with several being transported to hospital by paramedic services, including the girl who later died, police said.
In a statement, Girl Guides of Canada confirmed that its members were among those involved. No further information was provided and a subsequent investigation was not returned.
The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed Wednesday afternoon that four of its students, including the eight-year-old who was fatally injured, were among the injured.
“On behalf of the Thames Valley, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and community members affected by this tragic event,” Mark Fisher, director of education at TVDSB, said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the actions of our first responders and hospital staff.”
“Board Trauma Event Response Team members have been sent to the affected schools to provide direct support to students and staff.”
Separately, the London District Catholic School Board confirmed that one of Notre Dame Catholic Primary School students was among the injured and in hospital.
In a letter sent home to Notre Dame’s parents, the board said the student had been walking with her Girl Guides group when she was hit.
“The student is staying in the hospital and is currently in stable condition,” the letter reads.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and our family at this time. An event like this can be difficult for a close community like ours. Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you think your child would benefit from talking to an adult here at school. ”
In an update early Wednesday afternoon, police said at least four children and an adult remained in hospital in good condition, while one child was hospitalized in good condition. A teenager and two children suffered minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
The 76-year-old driver behind the wheel of the vehicle involved was not injured in the accident, police said.
Police said preliminary investigation has revealed the driver had been driving west on Riverside Drive when she hit a stopped vehicle at a red traffic light in Wonderland. Riverside Drive slopes down towards the intersection, however the cause of the initial collision is unclear.
The vehicle continued through the intersection, climbed a curb, hit a light pole, hit a small tree and then hit a group of pedestrians who had walked east on the north side of Riverside, police said.
Investigators have stated that there was nothing to indicate that it was a deliberate act. It is believed a second vehicle may have been hit as well and police are urging the driver to come forward.
“My heart goes out to the family who lost their little girl in this tragic accident and prays for the rest of the people who are recovering,” Arielle Kayabaga, a West London MP, said in a Twitter post about the crash.
“Power to our families and our #LdnOnt community as we process this.”
Other London area politicians, including MPs Teresa ArmstrongAND Peter Fragiskatos, as well as MPPs Monte McNaughton, Peggy Sattler AND Terence Kernaghan were among those who issued statements of support, with Fragiskatos calling the incident an “indescribable tragedy”.
“Our community will keep the family in our thoughts and will continue to hope for the recovery of those who are still in the hospital. “Thank you to the police and all the first responders for their continued work,” he said in a Twitter post.
No arrests had been made and no charges had been filed until Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
“This is an ongoing investigation. It may take a long time as the officers of the traffic management unit are continuing to gather evidence and simply understand exactly what happened, “said Const. Sandasha Bough.
Anyone with information is required to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.
– with files by Jacquelyn LeBel, Andrew Graham and Ryan Rocca.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
