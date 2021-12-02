‘An Indescribable Tragedy’: Messages of condolence, support poured out in London, Ont. crash

Messages of condolence and heartache continue to flow after the death of an eight-year-old girl, mortally wounded on Tuesday night after she and nine others were hit by a car that was riding on the curb on the west end of London, Ont.

Leaders and residents of the London area community, as well as local, provincial and federal politicians, including the Prime Minister, have been among those who have offered words of support following the tragedy, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. along Riverside Drive west of Wonderland Road .

Read more: London, Ont. 8-year-old girl crashes to death, Canadian Guide girl among pedestrians hit

This is beyond tragic. All Londoners share this grief. “Our thoughts also remain fixed on those who are still in the hospital, as we hope and pray for full recovery,” London Mayor Ed Holder said in a Twitter post released shortly before noon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford offered similar sentiments, with Trudeau posting on Twitter that news from London “breaks my heart”.

“For the family and friends of the child who died, know that Canadians across the country are here for you. And we wish the wounded a speedy and complete recovery. We will keep you in our thoughts, “he said.

A photo of the crash site as seen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Credit: Mable Flannigan



In a statement, Ford, who was to arrive in London late Wednesday afternoon to visit the crash scene and lay flowers, said his heart was broken for the family of the girl who died.

“The rest of Ontario is sad with you during this difficult time. “My thoughts and prayers are with the wounded, and I wish them a full recovery.”

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, said in a Twitter post that it was “heartbreaking to read about this tragic loss of life.”

“I can not imagine the devastation that family and friends are experiencing today. “Know that all of Canada is sad for you,” he said.

I’m heartbroken for the family of the little girl killed in last night ‘s clash near Wonderland and Riverside. This is beyond tragic. All Londoners share this grief. Our thoughts also remain fixed on those who are still in the hospital as we hope and pray for full recovery. – Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) December 1, 2021

News from London, Ontario breaks my heart. To the family and friends of the deceased child, know that Canadians across the country are here for you. And I wish the wounded a speedy and complete recovery. To keep well in our thoughts. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 1, 2021

This afternoon Prime Minister Doug Ford and London Mayor Ed Holder laid flowers at the site of the fatal crash on Riverside Drive. #nuk pic.twitter.com/L7RTkVyf9w – Scott Monich (@ Monich980) December 1, 2021

It was heartbreaking to read about this tragic loss of life. I can not imagine the devastation that family and friends are experiencing today. Know that all of Canada is sad with you. https://t.co/U0T4Vi1b9Y – Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) December 1, 2021

At least 10 female pedestrians aged six to 40 were injured, with several being transported to hospital by paramedic services, including the girl who later died, police said.

In a statement, Girl Guides of Canada confirmed that its members were among those involved. No further information was provided and a subsequent investigation was not returned.

The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed Wednesday afternoon that four of its students, including the eight-year-old who was fatally injured, were among the injured.

“On behalf of the Thames Valley, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and community members affected by this tragic event,” Mark Fisher, director of education at TVDSB, said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the actions of our first responders and hospital staff.”

“Board Trauma Event Response Team members have been sent to the affected schools to provide direct support to students and staff.”

In the name of #TVDSB, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends affected by the horrific traffic accident last night, especially the family of the 8-year-old girl who passed away. Thank you for supporting our community. – Mark Fisher (@DirFisherTVDSB) December 1, 2021

Separately, the London District Catholic School Board confirmed that one of Notre Dame Catholic Primary School students was among the injured and in hospital.

In a letter sent home to Notre Dame’s parents, the board said the student had been walking with her Girl Guides group when she was hit.

“The student is staying in the hospital and is currently in stable condition,” the letter reads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and our family at this time. An event like this can be difficult for a close community like ours. Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you think your child would benefit from talking to an adult here at school. ”

A small memorial stands along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Scott Monich / 980 CFPL



In an update early Wednesday afternoon, police said at least four children and an adult remained in hospital in good condition, while one child was hospitalized in good condition. A teenager and two children suffered minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The 76-year-old driver behind the wheel of the vehicle involved was not injured in the accident, police said.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed the driver had been driving west on Riverside Drive when she hit a stopped vehicle at a red traffic light in Wonderland. Riverside Drive slopes down towards the intersection, however the cause of the initial collision is unclear.

The vehicle continued through the intersection, climbed a curb, hit a light pole, hit a small tree and then hit a group of pedestrians who had walked east on the north side of Riverside, police said.

Investigators have stated that there was nothing to indicate that it was a deliberate act. It is believed a second vehicle may have been hit as well and police are urging the driver to come forward.

My heart goes out to the family who lost their little girl in this tragic accident and prayers for the rest of the people who are recovering. Strength of families and ours #LdnOnt community as we process this. – Arielle Kayabaga (@KayabagaArielle) December 1, 2021

An indescribable tragedy. Our community will keep the family in our thoughts and will continue to hope for the healing of those still in the hospital. Thank you to the police and all first responders for their continued work. #nuk https://t.co/nzVHKhpEHN – Peter Fragiskatos (@pfragiskatos) December 1, 2021

“My heart goes out to the family who lost their little girl in this tragic accident and prays for the rest of the people who are recovering,” Arielle Kayabaga, a West London MP, said in a Twitter post about the crash.

“Power to our families and our #LdnOnt community as we process this.”

Other London area politicians, including MPs Teresa ArmstrongAND Peter Fragiskatos, as well as MPPs Monte McNaughton, Peggy Sattler AND Terence Kernaghan were among those who issued statements of support, with Fragiskatos calling the incident an “indescribable tragedy”.

“Our community will keep the family in our thoughts and will continue to hope for the recovery of those who are still in the hospital. “Thank you to the police and all the first responders for their continued work,” he said in a Twitter post.

No arrests had been made and no charges had been filed until Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

“This is an ongoing investigation. It may take a long time as the officers of the traffic management unit are continuing to gather evidence and simply understand exactly what happened, “said Const. Sandasha Bough.

Anyone with information is required to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.

– with files by Jacquelyn LeBel, Andrew Graham and Ryan Rocca.

My heart goes out to all the families during this horrific tragedy. https://t.co/lqf1pZ3Lt2 – Mariam Hamou (@mhamou) December 1, 2021

This is such a heartbreaking tragedy. My condolences to the bereaved families. I can not imagine the pain you have to feel now. https://t.co/YjTsouY5SH – Teresa Armstrong (@TArmstrongNDP) December 1, 2021

We are keeping London families in our thoughts right now. Praying for the safety of all those involved in the incident that is happening. #nuk – Monte McNaughton (@MonteMcNaughton) December 1, 2021

This is terribly sad news for our community. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who has died and all those who are recovering. #nuk https://t.co/HYY6HFyeIU – Peggy Sattler (@PeggySattlerNDP) December 1, 2021

Shocking news after a terrible tragedy. I keep the affected, family and friends in my thoughts and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured. #LdnOnthttps://t.co/3FSnP424we – Terence Kernaghan NDP (@kernaghant) December 1, 2021

Heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family of the little girls. https://t.co/TiyegdXzmu – London Fire Department (@LPFFA) December 1, 2021

Last night’s tragic collision with pedestrians has brought a lot of emotions. We are at an advantage, especially in light of the attack that took place earlier this week. We are still shocked after the June terrorist attack and feel insecure in our community. – Eaman Fahmy (@ efahmy7) December 1, 2021