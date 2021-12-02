Hartsfield-Jackson International Passengers React to Omicron Version News in US | tidings





ATLANTA (CBS46) President Biden is expected to announce new guidelines for international travel on Thursday. This may include a COVID test for passengers within one day of boarding the aircraft and another test within three to five days of arriving here. This comes after the first case of the new Omicron type was confirmed in the United States. The CDC says the passenger returned to California from South Africa on November 22nd. Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson is now testing for the new variant as Delta flights continue to arrive from South Africa. Some people at the airport on Wednesday say they are not too surprised that Omicron has now been discovered in America. “I think it makes a lot of sense because not many people are following the instructions,” said Nia Bailey, who was picking up a friend from the airport on Wednesday. The CDC says the person is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms which are improving. “The individual is in self-quarantine and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts so far have been negative. The individual was fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms, which are improving at this point,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. President Joe Biden spoke briefly on the issue Wednesday during a speech initially aimed at the economy. “Tomorrow I will present the next steps we will take to combat COVID this winter. Not with closures or blockages, with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more,” said President Biden. The CDC says that those who came in close contact with the person who tested positive all tested negative for the new variant.

