WTA suspends tournament matches in China over Peng Shuai safety concerns

In the strongest public stance against China taken by a sports body, the host of the professional women’s tennis tournament announced on Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended due to security concerns of Peng Shuai, a two-time champion Grand Slam, who charged a former. government official for sexual assault.

Peng walked away from the public after raising charges against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a November 2 social media post, which was quickly removed by Chinese authorities.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not taken this issue very seriously in any credible way,” said WTA President and CEO Steve Simon. wrote in a statement distributed by the tournament. “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

Simon has made repeated calls for what he called Wednesday a “full and transparent – uncensored investigation” into Peng’s allegations. He said the move to halt his tour of China, including Hong Kong, came “with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors”.

“With a clear conscience, I do not understand how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to oppose her claim of sexual assault,” Simon said. . “Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks that all our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

China is supposed to be the site of several tennis tournaments next year, including the prestigious WTA finals at the end of the season, which are scheduled to be held there until 2030. The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for entities various sports based elsewhere, from the WTA (headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida) to the NBA (finished outside New York) and the International Olympic Committee (Lausanne, Switzerland).

“I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for their strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world,” said Billie Jean King. “The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is a leader in women’s sports.”

The U.S. Tennis Association congratulated Simon and the WTA, posting a statement on Twitter which said: “This kind of leadership is courageous and what is needed to ensure that the rights of all individuals are protected and that all voices are heard.”

International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowler said the ITF Board will meet on Thursday to discuss the issue.

“The WTA has stood firm and loyal to its values ​​from the beginning and we understand their decision,” Bowler said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics starting February 4, and IOC President Thomas Bach said on November 21 that he spoke with Peng – a three-time Olympian – in a 30-minute video conference call. The IOC did not release the video or an exchange transcript and only said Bach reported that Peng said it was fine.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng appeared to be “doing well” and said she had requested privacy. The IOC did not explain how the call was organized, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to organize the upcoming Games.

Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she had been truly free to speak.

The European Union said on Tuesday it wanted China to provide “verifiable evidence” that Peng, a 35-year-old who once ranked first in doubles and won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, is safe.

“Her recent public reappearance does not allay concerns about her security and freedom,” said an EU spokesman.

A number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people have disappeared in recent years after criticizing ruling Communist Party figures or in cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Peng wrote in her removed post, in part: “I know that for you, Deputy Minister Zhang Gaoli, a person of high status and power, you have said that you are not afraid. With your intelligence, you will certainly deny or you can use it against me, you can remove it carelessly, even if I destroy myself, like throwing an egg against a stone, or a moth flying in the flames, I will tell the truth to us again. “

Concerns about the censorship of her post and her subsequent disappearance from the public rose to prominence, turning #WhereIsPengShuai into a trending topic on social media and attracting support from tennis stars like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Martina. Navratilova.

But the news of the first #MeToo case reaching the political sphere in China has not been reported by the local media and the online discussion about it has been heavily censored.

“If powerful men could stifle women’s voices and dispel accusations of sexual assault under the rug, then the foundation on which the WTA – equality for women – was founded would suffer a major setback,” Simon said. “I do not want and can not allow this to happen to the WTA and its players.”