The surgeon was Omicron’s first case in Israel. Only one contact is sick.





Elad Maor initially feared he might have exposed hundreds of people to the virus when he became the first Israeli to test positive for the new Omicron variant on Saturday morning. In the three days before his positive results, Dr. Maor, a cardiologist, had attended a large staff meeting at his hospital east of Tel Aviv. He had inserted stents into the arteries of 10 patients. And he had driven to a cardiology conference in northern Tel Aviv, sharing the 90-minute drive with a 70-year-old colleague, and had lunch there with five others at a crowded canteen. Dr. Maor, 45, had attended a piano recital with dozens in attendance, where his 13-year-old played a short piece by Stephen Heller, a Hungarian composer. And finally, on Friday night, Dr. Maor had eaten sea bass at his father-in-law’s house, along with his wife and nine other family members.

But of those many people, most of whom had received three injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, only his 70-year-old colleague so far has tested positive for the Omicron variant in the five days since.

This number may still increase, as the virus may take several days to appear in tests and not every contact has been tested. But at least 50 people have already been examined with a PCR test from Dr. hospital. Maors, Sheba Medical Center, and at least 10 of them have been tested at least three times. These initial results have led infectious disease experts in Sheba, home to one of Israel’s leading coronavirus laboratories, to hopefully hope that people who have been vaccinated three times may not be as vulnerable to Omicron as they initially feared. Although Dr. Maor met a lot of people last week, almost all of whom were health care workers or close family members. And the people he had spent most of his time with were fully vaccinated and even recently got a third booster injection. It is important not to extrapolate too many of the isolated cases, said Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease epidemiology unit in Sheba, who has helped lead the virus research. But it shows us that, in some cases, Omicron is not as contagious if you are vaccinated, said Prof. Regev-Yochay. And I think that’s a key thing.

For Dr. Maor, who was still in isolation at home Wednesday night, was still worried that he had been hit so hard by the virus despite being fully vaccinated and despite being a capable non-smoker without any chronic medical condition. . The cardiologist spent Saturday and Sunday in bed with fever, sore throat and muscle aches and started to feel significantly better only on Wednesday afternoon. “Despite everything, despite the vaccines and the booster, I was in bed for 48 hours,” said Dr. Maor in a telephone interview. If I had not had the vaccine, I would probably have ended up in the hospital. For Prof. Regev-Yochay, coronavirus expert, the experience of her colleagues stressed the need for travelers to continue to test themselves and avoid places occupied for a few extra days after arriving from a place with a high rate of infection. Dr. Maor returned last Wednesday from London, where he had attended another crowded conference on cardiology. Because he had tested negative twice in London, and a third time upon arrival in Israel, he had thought he was safe to operate normally. But his experience highlighted how the virus may not show up in tests for several days. This indicates that ideally, any new arrivals in the country would be tested every morning for at least five days after landing, said Prof. Regev-Yochay. People need to be careful, she said. Every day on a daily basis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/01/world/middleeast/israel-omicron-surgeon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos