Global airlines prepare for Omicron instability, dexterity will be key

A COVID-19 security notice was photographed behind closed doors in a departure lounge at Narita International Airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus in Narita, east of Tokyo. Japan, November 30, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / File Photo

Growing worries about bookings, business travel delays

The CEO of United Airlines sees short-term impact on bookings

Fitch Ratings lowers passenger forecasts for 2021, 2022

Impact on airlines varies by country, business model

SYDNEY / CHICAGO December 1 (Reuters) – Global airlines are preparing for more volatility over the Omicron coronavirus variant, which could force them to cheat schedules and destinations in a short notice and rely more heavily on markets. interior where possible, analysts say.

Many travelers have already booked trips for the Christmas period, a peak season for airlines, but since the news of the variant last week, there have been growing industry concerns about a pause in future bookings and further delays for the already slow recovery. on business trips.

On Wednesday, United Airlines (UAL.O) chief executive Scott Kirby said the new variant would have a short-term impact on bookings.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Fitch Ratings has lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, saying the emergence of new variants like the Omicron highlights the likelihood that conditions will remain volatile for airlines.

“It feels a bit like we’re back to where we were a year ago and this is not a great prospect for the industry and beyond,” said Deirdre Fulton, a partner at MIDAS Aviation consulting, at an industry webinar.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called for a “more prudent and evidence-based response”, saying “the costs of limited global air mobility significantly affect all countries”.

Airlines have blamed the lack of consistent and consistent health protocols, as well as border restrictions on failed international travel demand. Read more

New protocols in the wake of the Omicron variant are expected to increase their headache.

The United States, for example, is requiring all incoming air travelers to show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure.

All non-EU travelers to mainland France, where the Omicron variant has not yet been discovered, will have to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status, a government spokesman said. Ireland and Portugal are also asking travelers to take a negative test.

Airlines are currently using a range of applications to verify test results. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it would comply with Washington directives, but did not say whether the new test requirement would require the carrier to make any changes to its verification application.

IMPACT OF CHANGING BY REGION

Omicron’s influence will vary by country and region due to the response of each government and the different nature of global airlines, as well as their business models.

Japan Airlines (9201.T) and ANA Holdings (9202.T) on Wednesday suspended new bookings for international flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country tightens border controls.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK), which lacks a domestic market and is operating at only 10% of capacity before the pandemic, said it was too early to assess Omicron’s impact on demand. Read more

Airlines in countries with large and strong domestic markets such as the United States, China and Russia are more protected from the greater uncertainties of international travel.

An analysis by UBS shows that US operators have not yet changed their planned capacity, which is operating at 87% of 2019 levels in December and is expected to reach 92% of pre-COVID capacity in January.

United Airlines will launch its Newark-Cape Town route on Wednesday and Delta Air expects strong bookings over the Christmas period.

“In the past year, every new variant has brought about a drop in bookings, but then an increase as the growth disappears. We expect the same pattern to emerge,” said Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen and Co.

Travel booking website Kayak said international travel searches from the United States fell just 5% on Sunday – a stark contrast to a 26% drop in searches from Britain, which had tightened test requirements for arrivals.

Major European airlines are much more dependent on international travel than their American counterparts, putting them at greater risk of consequences from the Omicron variant.

In Asia, countries like Australia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand had just begun to carefully lift border restrictions in recent weeks, and passenger numbers remained in fractions of pre-pandemic levels before the Omicron variant was unveiled.

John Grant, chief analyst at travel data firm OAG, said the moves by Japan and Australia to delay the entry of some foreigners because of Omicron were “sad and disappointing”, but the proportional impact on the trip was “relatively insignificant “.

Airlines globally have been more agile to quickly adjust their schedules and destinations during the pandemic and this is expected to continue, he said.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Sakura Murakami in Tokyo, Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by Kim Coghill, Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.