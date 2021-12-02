World AIDS Day, Hungary, Botswana, Russia – Philadelphia Gay News

World AIDS Day

President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to ending the global HIV / AIDS epidemic on World AIDS Day.

The end of the HIV epidemic is within our means and we are committed to completing this work, Biden said in a proclamation. On World AIDS Day, we rededicate ourselves to building on the progress of the last 4 decades; protection and promotion of human rights; supporting research, science and data-based solutions; expanding access to housing, education and economic empowerment; and combating stigma and discrimination. No one living with HIV should suffer the guilt and undeserved prejudice that many people continue to experience.

The statement went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenges facing our heroic healthcare and front-line staff, yet they continue to provide essential HIV prevention services and vital care and treatment. for people living with HIV.

Biden added that the Pandemic has also halted HIV research and highlighted the work that still remains to achieve equal access to HIV prevention, care and treatment in every community, especially for communities of color, teenage girls and young women, and the community. LGBTQI +.

State Department Adds LGBTQ Persons to Human Rights Defenders Protocol

On Nov. 29, the U.S. Department of State issued a statement from Spokesman Ned Price. It was an affirmation of the work of human rights defenders, with a specific reference to LGBTQ persons for the first time.

The statement said: “Today, the United States is issuing revitalizing and more powerful guidance to the public on the US Government’s human rights policy, which will be complemented by similar domestic guidelines.

He goes on to say, “The revitalized public confrontation guideline underscores the U.S. commitment to protecting human rights defenders of all genders and identities, in all their diversity, and supporting the critical role they have played. in expanding civic space and strengthening democracy and justice for all. It can be found on the State Department website and will be posted on the US Embassy websites in local languages, where possible.

The State Department guidelines for supporting the US Diplomatic Mission to Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders specify that the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to putting human rights and democratic principles at the heart of our foreign policy.

The 17-page document goes on to state: An open, inclusive, empowered, and fully functioning civil society is vital to healthy democracies, prosperous economies, and resilient societies.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that the United States will continue to play a central role in advancing human rights through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, conventions, treaties, and subsequent conventions. This public guide reflects the views of the United States’s policy position with a view to supporting civil society and human rights defenders in their invaluable work.

Noting that democracy and human rights are under threat worldwide, the State Department reaffirms how critical this work is and how, after all, human rights while respecting democracies are more peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and make bilateral partners stronger.

The Hungarian government allowed a referendum on LGBT rights

Hungary’s parliament passed a resolution on November 30th giving the government the power to hold a referendum on LGBT rights. This intensifies the long-running anti-LGBT campaign of right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the 2022 elections. Orban has been in power since 2010.

Orban, a staunch right-wing nationalist PGN has consistently reported, proposed a referendum on the ruling party’s legislation restricting schooling for homosexuality and transgender issues, putting Hungary in direct conflict with the European Union.

Deputy Minister Balazs Orban told parliament: “The Hungarian government proposes that citizens should have a chance to express their views on gender propaganda issues.

The Deputy Minister added: “We are committed. “We believe we should say no to LGBTQ propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and the media, without the consent of parents.”

Botswana supports decision on same-sex relationships

Botswana has backed a decision that decriminalizes same-sex relationships. The decision of the Court of Appeals has been assessed as a victory of the LGBT + community. It is hoped that Botswana’s decision will encourage other African countries to adopt similar policies.

The government had appealed a 2019 decision that criminalizing homosexuality was unconstitutional. The ruling was hailed as a major victory for LGBT + rights activists on the African continent, following an unsuccessful attempt in Kenya to repeal colonial-era laws criminalizing homosexual sex.

On November 29, the five judges of the Court unanimously ruled that the criminalization of same-sex relations was a violation of the constitutional rights of LGBT + individuals to dignity, freedom, privacy and equality.

Those sections [of the penal code] have exceeded their utility and serve only to encourage law enforcement agents to become keyhole observers and intruders in the private space of citizens, said Court of Appeals President Ian Kirby.

The ruling also stated: Since the reasons for the applicants’ appeal have been unsuccessful, there can only be one result and that is that the appeal must fail.

Prior to the 2019 ruling, homosexual sex was punishable by up to seven years in prison.

I feel really happy, I feel relieved, I feel hopeful for our future as the LGBTIQ community in our country, Caine Youngman, head of policy and legal advocacy for the Botswana Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual organization, told the Guardian newspaper. I feel protected. I have all kinds of emotions, but in the end I am very happy.

This victory is a massive victory for the LGBTIQ community and is an indication that the judiciary in Botswana takes human rights very seriously. It is an indication that the judiciary is ready to play its role for equality before the law.

Russia names LGBT rights group lawyers as foreign agents

ABC News reports that Russian authorities appointed a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as foreign agents. The action is part of a months-long offensive against activists, opposition supporters and independent media.

The Ministry of Justice added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer Ivan Pavlov and four of his former colleagues to the register of foreign agents. The impact of this government designation is similar to being placed on a watch list in the US. This means that those appointed will face increased government control. It also discredits the mentioned, allowing them to be targets of reaction in their respective communities.

The Russian LGBT network has been defending civil rights in Russia since 2006. The advocacy group has 17 branches throughout Russia. The group is best known for its work rescuing gay men and lesbians from Chechnya, a Muslim-dominated region in southern Russia, where gay men and lesbians have faced brutal attacks and disappeared. This coordinated attack on gays and lesbians in Chechnya is detailed in the 2020 documentary Welcome to Chechnya.