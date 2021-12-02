A Comprehensive Guide to Importing Used Cars from Australia 

If you’re buying a used car from Australia and want to import it to the UK, this article will walk you through the necessary steps to get it done. Importing cars from Australia to the UK is not complicated but follows strict documentary requirements.

If you’re purchasing used cars from Australia, you want to make sure it has a Personal Property Securities Register Report (PPSR) certificate for your own security. You can get this directly from the PPSR government website. You can also check your written-off status (Damage type of your vehicle), Damage severity, Damage location, Odometer history (if available) and incident type (Fire, water, Hail, Vandalism) from www.carify.com.au.

Importing a Vehicle Into The UK

Getting a vehicle into the UK requires several fees, so you need to prepare for the extra expenses. If you are too busy to do the paperwork yourself, you can get the services of an importer or shipping company to do this for you. Below are the steps if you want to bring in a used car to the UK.

Step 1: Inform the Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

You should inform the HMRC that your vehicle has arrived in the UK within 14 days. Otherwise, you will be fined. If you’re a private individual, you can make the declaration using form C384 and send it by email. If you’re a VAT-registered company importing the vehicle, you will have to go through the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) or the Customs Declaration Service (CDS).

Step 2: Pay VAT or vehicle tax based on the car’s value

After you have made the declaration to the HMRC, they will tell you how much VAT you need to pay. The computation will be based on the actual vehicle cost, accessories, delivery fees, and duties.

Since 2010, cars have had different vehicle tax rates depending on whether it’s petrol, diesel, or alternative fuel classes. When a car is first registered, the tax payment will cover the first 12 months — these are called first-year rates, and it’s based on the car’s CO2 emissions. Used and imported cars will follow these rates if the vehicle is registered abroad for less than six months or has less than 6,000km mileage. Then there will be a different rate every 6 or 12 months.

Step 3: Vehicle approval

A vehicle approval ensures that your car meets the environmental and safety standards of the UK. Importing your car from Australia means it is not registered in the EU and needs to comply with the Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA) test scheme.

Australian cars are right-hand drives, so if you’re going to import them to the UK, you need to make sure the car complies with IVA. This compliance involves details such as seat belt anchorages, exhaust emissions, brakes, and impact protection.

Step 4: Register your vehicle in the UK

After doing all of the above, you can now register your vehicle with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and there’s a corresponding £55 fee. You will be registering it as a new vehicle and filling out form V55/5 for registering a used vehicle. You will need to send in a copy of your driver’s license or any valid identification that shows your address. Other supporting documents for registration include:

Proof of vehicle tax payment

Registration fee £55 receipt

Ministry of Transport (MOT) certificate if the vehicle is more than 3 years old

Proof of vehicle approval if under 10 years old

Step 5: Get vehicle insurance from an approved provider in the UK

You can only start driving a car in the UK if it is insured. You can get insurance from a third-party provider, which is the legal minimum requirement, or contact an insurance broker. It is considered illegal to drive an uninsured car in the UK, and if caught, you can be fined £300 and given six penalty points.

Takeaway

Keeping the original copy of the car’s Australian registration documents will be helpful when you register your car in the UK, so be sure to have it with you when you travel. When in doubt, don’t think twice about getting importing services and outsourcing PPSR report because they are more familiar with UK rules and standards.