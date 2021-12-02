News: Foreign Ministers address lessons learned from NATO engagement in Afghanistan, 01-December-2021





At the meeting in Riga on Wednesday (December 1, 2021), NATO Foreign Ministers discussed the lessons learned from the Alliance’s engagement in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. Following the rapid fall of the Afghan government and forces in August, a comprehensive political and military assessment was conducted during the autumn, with the active involvement of allies and experts. The assessment found that NATO’s engagement in Afghanistan demonstrated exceptional military capabilities and capabilities, and that in an increasingly complex security environment, crisis management should remain an essential task for NATO. He also concluded that the level of ambition of the international community in Afghanistan went far beyond the degradation of safe havens of terrorism and that in the future, allies should continually assess strategic interests, set achievable goals and remain aware of the dangers of mission expansion. The evaluation provides a number of other recommendations, including maintaining interaction with operational partners; considering the political and cultural norms of the host nations, as well as their ability to acquire capacity building and training; and providing timely reporting and meaningful consultation. He also suggests that NATO should consider how to strengthen its capabilities to conduct large-scale evacuation operations in the future. The key assessment conclusions and recommendations are intended to inform NATO political and military leaders as they review and direct future crisis management operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_189512.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos