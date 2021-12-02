The US reports its first case of Omicron, to a traveler in California





WASHINGTON Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first reported in the United States on Wednesday to a traveler who had been to South Africa, as scientists around the world study whether the variant is more transmissible or virulent than its predecessors. The patient, a San Francisco resident, is in isolation and aggressive contact tracking is underway, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. The person was fully vaccinated, though without a booster vaccine, and was showing mild symptoms that were improving, the agency said. The revelation prompted the Biden administration to renew calls for everyone to be fully vaccinated and, if eligible, receive a booster. It also came as The CDC asked the airlines for the names and contact information of all passengers who had boarded flights to the United States since November 29 and who had been to South Africa in the past two weeks. The World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Thursday, is very high. More than 20 countries have discovered the variant.

California health officials said the state was stepping up coronavirus testing at airports, focusing on arrivals from countries identified by the CDC as potential sources of the variant. Governor Gavin Newsom said California will not intensify public health restrictions, at least in the short term, but that we should assume there are in other states as well. There is no reason to panic, but we must be vigilant, he said in a statement. The best thing we can do is get vaccinated if you have not already done so, take booster medicine, and keep the mask indoors. As we continue to learn more about this variant, get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick. On Thursday, President Biden is expected to announce ways the government will step up its fight against the virus during the winter months, including tougher international travel restrictions and efforts to speed up the availability of vaccines and boosters. Answers to whether Omicron is more contagious or deadly remain elusive as scientists around the globe compete to design its attributes involving more mutations than the Delta variant and seek to determine if vaccines will be effective in protecting people from infection or serious hospitalization. hospital. Officials in South Africa have said they do not know of any deaths related to the variant, but health experts say it is too early to assess its true risks. However, the Omicrons’s appearance during the holiday season, as Americans prepared to gather with relatives, raised the bleak prospect of another pandemic rising that severely tested the patience of a tired audience, caused unparalleled economic damage and spurred political division.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the announcement of the discovery of the variants, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the presidents’ top medical adviser, expressed optimism that the United States would eventually get out of pandemic control. That will end, he said. I promise you this will end. Public health officials around the world have said for days that they expect the new, mutated form of the virus to find its way to the United States soon, despite a travel ban imposed by the Biden administration and other governments. for international travelers from eight southern countries. African nations at the end of last month. The scientific confirmation of the presence of variants in the United States was nonetheless a shock to Mr. Bidens’s efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to bring the pandemic to a speedy and final end. At the White House on Wednesday, he said they were learning more every day and vowed that the administration would fight this variant with science and speed, not with chaos and confusion. Shortly afterwards, Dr. Fauci told reporters that confirmation of the new variant in the United States should convince unvaccinated Americans to receive injections immediately. We have 60 million people in this country who are not vaccinated who have the right to be vaccinated, he said. Let’s vaccinate them. Let the people be vaccinated, let them be strengthened. Let the children be vaccinated. Dr. Fauci also demanded caution, saying there was much that health officials did not know about the new variant. There is a lot of information that is now evolving, he said. Scientists have said that Omicron carries more than 50 genetic mutations that in theory could make it more contagious and less vulnerable to the body’s immune defenses than previous variants. More than 30 of the mutations are at the top of the virus, a protein on its surface. Vaccines train the body’s immune defenses to target and attack these spikes.

Available vaccines may still provide essential protection against serious illness and death after infection with the variant, and federal officials are urging vaccinated individuals to receive booster vaccines. Manufacturers of the two most effective vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to reformulate their doses if needed, but this will take time.

In California, Mr. Newsom said the infected person was not hospitalized and the other people the individual came in contact with did not test positive at this point. The governor said the patient traveled from South Africa, landed in the United States on November 22 and began to feel mild symptoms on November 25. The person was tested for coronavirus on November 28 and got a positive result a day later. Updated December 1, 2021, 20:20 ET Within a day, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, had determined it was the Omicron variant. The person had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine but was within the six-month period of its effectiveness and had not received a booster, Mr Newsom said. London Mayor N. Breed of San Francisco said in a statement that the city had one of the highest vaccination rates and the lowest death rate in the country due to the actions our residents have taken since the start of this pandemic to keep each other safe. The director of the city health, Dr. Grant Colfax, added that we are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we are not back to the beginning with this disease.

About 79 percent of California residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Cases and hospitalizations have been mainly on a downward trend following a summer increase driven mainly by the Delta variant. In the Gulf Area, where counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, old mask mandates were recently eased or removed as the spread of the virus slowed. Local governments in the state have begun urging businesses to verify incoming vaccination status, and more workers have been asked to get their vaccines, a trend officials have assessed as helping to slow the spread. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 5 Travel restrictions and blockages. As more Omicron cases emerge globally, countries are reacting in different ways. Japan joined Israel and Morocco by banning all foreign travelers, and Australia delayed the reopening of its borders by two weeks. CDC plans to increase testing and screening of international flights to the US A set of rules. As the new Omicron variant spread around the world, two KLM flights from South Africa became emblematic of the widespread and weak global approach to coronavirus control. Of the more than 60 people who tested positive for the virus, at least 14 had Omicron. A new kind of treatment. An expert panel voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Merck Covid pill for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that could work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill can be authorized within a few days and be available until the end of the year. Vaccine reluctance in Africa. The discovery of the Omicron variant in Africa signals the next phase of the battle against Covid-19: the inoculation of more people into the poorest nations. But although supplies of vaccines are becoming sufficient, the new hurdle is overcoming local skepticism or outright hostility. Throughout the pandemic, San Francisco County has avoided crisis levels that affected some of the other city-states, such as Los Angeles, as residents enthusiastically complied with restrictions, wore masks and were vaccinated. Seventy-seven percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Public Health. Dr. Bob M. Wachter, head of the medical department at UCSF, said the case would not be the last in California. But for now, he said, I am not changing my behavior on the basis of one or several cases.

As news of the variants spread to South Africa, countries around the world restricted air travel to and from the region, measures that officials there describe as unnecessary sanctions, especially in light of the fact that Western countries had failed to provide adequate vaccines and logistical support for the continent. However, the CDC will tighten requirements for coronavirus examinations and testing, requiring international travelers to give a negative result obtained within 24 hours before departure. Mr Biden plans to announce the move, as well as an extension until mid-March of a request for masks on planes and public transport and at airports and transit stations, as part of his broader strategy, a person said on Wednesday. familiar with the decision. at night.

Although the agency has not yet announced any changes, travelers were left trying preventative tests and booking changes. It is a shame because the trip just reopened, said Giritharan Sripathy, who was scheduled to fly to New York from London on Thursday. Dutch officials said on Tuesday they had identified cases of the variant a week before Friday, when 13 passengers arriving by flight from South Africa tested positive for it, signaling that Omicron was already present in the Netherlands. In South Africa, the variant makes up the majority of new daily cases reported in the nations’ most populous province, Gauteng, which is home to about 15 million people and the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. At the White House on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci said he was not so sure that the new testing requirements for international travelers, which administration officials are currently weighing in, would have helped catch the case earlier. The patient had undergone a test immediately after starting to experience what he described as mild symptoms. Dr. Fauci added that it was possible that the federal government could change its definition of fully vaccinated to require international travelers to have received booster vaccines before entering the United States. Asked if Americans should feel free to attend holiday parties and drink unmasked drinks, he said it depends on the size of the gathering.

In a situation with a holiday season, home-type environments with family you know being vaccinated, people you know, you can feel safe not wearing a mask and having dinner, having a reception, said Dr. Fauci. But in larger public places where it is unclear whether everyone is vaccinated, he said, people should wear masks in addition to eating or drinking. Michael D. Shear reported from Washington, Shawn Hubler from Sacramento and Roni Caryn Rabin from New York. Reporting was contributed by Jim Tankersley AND Sheryl Gay Stolberg from Washington, Jill Cowan from Los Angeles, and Aina J. Khan from London.

