Macron privately called Boris Johnson a clown, says French magazine | UK news





French President Emmanuel Macron has referred to Boris Johnson in a private conversation as a clown, according to reports in France. The political magazine Le Canard enchan, often described as the French equivalent of the Private Eye, reported that Macron said the British prime minister has the attitude of a vulgar. That came after Macron complained about Johnsons’s behavior after leaders spoke by phone after a refugee boat sank in the Channel last Wednesday. The French president became angry after Johnson posted a letter on Twitter outlining a five-point plan to address the issue of crossing the Canal. “I spoke to Prime Minister Johnson two days ago in a serious way,” Macron told a news conference Friday after posting on Twitter. For my part, I continue to do so, as I do with all countries and all leaders. I’m surprised by methods when they are not serious. We do not communicate from one leader to another about these issues with tweets and letters that we make public. But according to the magazine, the president was even more cursed in private. He quoted him as saying: BoJo talks to me at full speed, everything is going well, we discuss like great people, and then he makes us a hard time before or after in an non-elegant way. It’s always the same circus. He added that Macron told his advisers that Johnson apologized privately for making France a bone of contention publicly over issues such as the canal crossing and the sausage war. Macron reportedly said: It’s sad to see a big place with which we can do a huge number of things led by a clown. This happened as former French Ambassador to the UK Sylvie Bermann told Times Radio that relations between France and the UK have never been so bad since Waterloo. The French president is also thought to have blamed Johnsons’ stance on France for the shortcomings of the Brexit deal. Macron is suspected of having said: Brexit is the starting point of the Johnson Circus. He soon realized that the situation was catastrophic for the British. There was no gasoline in the pumps, there was a lack of a whole batch of products. He is positioning himself as a victim and is making France the head of the Turks. He tries to turn simple situations into complex problems. We have been in this position since March. He did it for the sausage fight, over fishing, over the issue of submarines. In private he says he regrets behaving like this, but says he should take public opinion into account above everything else. Asked after Bermanns comments whether Johnson and Macron were friends, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “The prime ministers have been asked about this on several occasions and has spoken about his close working relationship with President Macron.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/dec/02/macron-privately-called-boris-johnson-a-clown-says-french-magazine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos