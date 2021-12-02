Covid-19: Verification will be essential as New Zealand begins to use vaccine licenses to stop fraud and spread

OPINION: When New Zealand passes in Covid-19 Defense Framework On Friday, people will have to present vaccination permits to enter many public spaces and places.

At this point, more than 2.4 million people have downloaded their official vaccination cards, representing almost 70 percent of the 3.6 million people who are fully vaccinated.

The transition is likely to exacerbate inequalities that have already emerged during the introduction of the vaccine itself and discriminate against vaccinated but digitally excluded people who have limited access to email or telephone applications to hold a vaccination permit.

People can now get their permits in person at some pharmacies, which helps but does not completely solve the problem.

Another major concern is the integrity of the way we use and verify vaccine crossings.

Businesses and environments have different choices as to how strongly they verify the legitimacy of the permit itself and whether or not they require an ID to verify the identity of the vaccine permit holder. This can change how effective the system will be in reducing the spread of the virus.

Verification of vaccine crossings

Last week, the government urgently passed legislation to pass one traffic light system, which places regions under certain settings. Under the red and orange settings, many sites will only be open to fully vaccinated persons who may present vaccination evidence.

The vaccine permit includes a QR code which can be displayed on paper or on a smartphone. So far, the government has said the minimum requirement is only visual inspection of the permit. The next level of verification would be for staff to use the officer NZ crossing verifier application to scan the QR code to ensure that the license is legal and that the details printed on the license match the details encoded in the QR code.

But the highest level of verification is to ask for a photo ID to make sure the person holding the letter is the person mentioned in it. Taking all three steps offers the highest confidence that the person is vaccinated.

Of course, some countries will find this too much trouble or impractical. Looking for a photo ID will also discriminate against people who are fully vaccinated but may not have an ID (such as those under the age of 18 or people who do not need one) or those who may do not have a photo ID in their favorite name.

In my opinion, countries that are required to check for vaccine permits should scan the QR code to increase confidence that the permit is legal. Otherwise, it is simply too easy to falsify a vaccination permit.

QR codes and data privacy

Another challenge is that individuals should also continue to scan with their contact tracking application (preferably NZ Covid Tracer). These applications are generally created as anonymous systems and all data resides on the user’s device.

The vaccine permit verification application essentially needs to know the identity of the person and operates on the scene device, which does not store any of the data and operates offline. This is why both applications and functionalities cannot be combined into one.

Inevitably, people will need to obtain a vaccination permit and possibly a photo ID to confirm that they are allowed to enter. Then the visitor will also have to scan to keep his track record of contacts. It may be annoying, but it’s what we need to do to keep ourselves safe.

The official pass verification application does not store any data, but there may be some exceptions in which certain businesses create their applications.

Examples include tickets, where a person’s vaccination status may need to be verified at the time of purchase and not at the time of arrival at the scene. Businesses with repeat clients, such as gyms, may also want to keep a record of their clients’ vaccination status to avoid the need to check their permit every time they enter.

Covid-19 protection framework legislation includes the protection of privacy which ensures that information regarding the vaccination status of humans can only be collected, used or disclosed for the purposes of Covid-19 management, with severe penalties for violations.

Are vaccine transfusions effective?

A key question is whether permits actually mitigate the risk to public health.

Evidence from other jurisdictions suggests vaccinated people transmit Covid-19 less than unvaccinated people, thus trying to prevent unvaccinated persons from entering the premises to avoid the spread of the virus. But in a New Zealand context, it remains to be seen whether or not vaccine transitions are effective in suppressing the reproductive rate.

The government has used vaccine cards as an incentive for people to get vaccinated by preventing unvaccinated people from entering places they might otherwise want to enter. But this motivation expires when we reach a sufficient percentage of people who are vaccinated and simply aiming for a vaccination rate raises ethical issues.

We must continue to return to public health reasons why we need people to be vaccinated and why we separate vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. And to support this, we need to make sure that vaccine crossings are used effectively.

This means, at the very least, scanning the QR code to control crossings is legal. And we need to lower the barriers for people to get the vaccine permit, so that they are not excluded for the wrong reasons.

Vaccine permits have a cost. It is a financial cost to the government and taxpayers in developing the system. But there is also a social cost in terms of worsening inequalities, and an ethical cost in terms of privacy and restrictions on the freedom of movement of people.

If we were to weaken the system to such an extent that people could easily falsify a vaccination permit, then we are not effectively separating vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and making no progress towards mitigating the risk to public health. This means that the existence of vaccine permits is not justified.

– Andrew Chen is a researcher at Koi T, Center for Informed Future, University of Auckland

This article was first published in Conversation and republished with permission. You can read the original story here.