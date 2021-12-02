So many dimensions: A drought study underscores the complexity of climate





Consecutive years with little rainfall in the nation of the Indian Ocean of Madagascar have ruined crops and left hundreds of thousands of people facing uncertainty about their future meals. Aid groups say the situation there is close to one humanitarian catastrophe. But man-made climate change does not appear to be the main cause, a team of climate scientists said on Wednesday. Rainfall in the hit south of Madagascar fluctuates quite naturally, the researchers said, and they did not find that a warming climate was making prolonged droughts significantly more likely. However, they stressed that the island should still aim to strengthen its ability to withstand dry periods. Scientists gathered by the United Nations have predicted that droughts in Madagascar as a whole will increase if average global temperatures rise by more than 2 degrees Celsius, a level of warming higher than the 1.2 degrees considered in the new analysis.

Average global temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Scientists have said nations should try to prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the threshold beyond which they say the likelihood of catastrophic fires, floods, droughts, heat waves and catastrophes others increase significantly. Current policies put the planet at a warming rate of approximately 3 degrees Celsius by 2100. What it shows is that current climate variability is already resulting in severe humanitarian suffering, said Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Crescent Climate Center and one of the 20 scientists involved in the Madagascar study. In these types of places, anything that climate change would exacerbate would become a very big additional problem very quickly. Madagascar, a large island off the east coast of Africa, is known for its sandy beaches, emerald waters and ring-tailed lemurs. But low rainfall since 2019 in southwestern countries, known as Le Grand Sud, or Deep South have left that part of the island in dire condition. More than 1.3 million people, or nearly half the population of the Grand Suds, are experiencing high levels of food insecurity, according to the United Nations. Half a million children under the age of 5 are at risk of severe malnutrition.

Climate researchers estimated that such a long dry period had a one in 135 chance of occurring in any given year in that part of Madagascar.

Environmental degradation has exacerbated the effects of drought. Deforestation-induced sandstorms have devastated farmland and pastures. A locust outbreak threatens further destruction. Residents of Grand Sud have been forced to eat grass, leaves and even clay to survive. United Nations World Food Program has found. The children have left school to help their families fodder for food. Amnesty International ka evidence collected suggesting that some people have died of starvation. Drought analysis was carried out by an international scientific collaboration called the World Weather Attribution initiative, which specializes in determining the links between climate change and individual weather events. The group performs such analyzes at a rate that is unusual in the world of scientific publications: It aims to present sound science to the public while events are still fresh in people’s minds. Madagascar study teams have not been reviewed by colleagues, although it is based on methods reviewed by colleagues. Basically, the approach is to use computer simulations to compare the existing world, in which humans have pumped greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, with a hypothetical world without that activity. It may seem counterintuitive that global warming does not contribute to a clear increase in the likelihood of drought. However, scientists have discovered that the relationship is not that simple. Climate change generally causes more intense rain events, but rainfall patterns also change.

Drought has so many dimensions, said Dr. by Aalst. Is not it as simple as simple, how much average annual rainfall do you get? The question is also, do you distribute it well, or do you get it in massive quantities right away? Do you get it in the right seasons? We need to be a little more careful, he added, drawing a very straight line from our mere observations or forecasts of rainfall about what people are suffering in the end. The World Weather Attribution has linked other extreme weather events to man-made climate change in recent years. The group found that the extraordinary heat wave this summer in the Northwest Pacific would almost certainly not have happened without it. For climate scientists, droughts are a combination of factors that are far more difficult to cope with than, say, heat waves, said Piotr Wolski of the Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. . We have this prevailing story these days that droughts are driven mainly by anthropogenic climate change, said Dr. Wolski, who also worked on the study of Madagascar. It’s not a bad story because they are not everywhere and not in every single case. In Madagascar, livelihoods are easily destabilized by wild rainfall fluctuations, said Daniel Osgood, a research scientist at the International Institute for Climate and Social Research at Columbia University, who was not involved in the study. Dr. Osgood is working on a project to provide affordable drought insurance for growers in Madagascar. The goal is to help them become more resilient to the economic shocks that the weather can bring. It is not how much you eat on average, he said. It’s how much you eat each night that really makes a difference.

