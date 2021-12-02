Award Season Calendar 2021/22: Oscar, Bafta and International Dates | tidings





Display has cured this list of dates for the 2021-2022 price season. The following list will be updated as more dates are revealed. A calendar for film festivals and markets is available here. December 2021 5: British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) Awards Ceremony. 6: Voting for SAG nominations opens 10: Preliminary Oscar voting for the shortlist begins 10: The first round of voting Bafta opens 11: European Film Awards Ceremony 14: Announcement of Independent Spirit nominations 15: The Oscars preliminary vote for the shortlist ends 21: Announcement of the shortlist of Oscars January 2022 3: The first round of voting Bafta ends 7: Voting for SAG nominations closes 12: Long Bafta lists were announced 12: Notification of SAG nominations 13: Announcement of WGA TV nominations 14: The second round of voting Bafta opens 19: The final vote of the SAG opens 21: Announcement of DGA TV nominations 26: Announcement of nominations for DGA documentaries 27: The second round of Bafta voting closes 27: Voting for Oscar nominations begins 27: PGA movie, TV nomination announcements 27: Announcement of nominations for DGA feature films 27: Announcement of WGA movie nominations February 2022 1: Voting for Oscar nominations ends 3: Announcement of Bafta nominations 8: Announcement of Oscar nominations 9: The third round of voting Bafta opens 12: Goya Awards Ceremony 25: The final vote of the SAG closes 26: PGA Award Ceremony 28: SAG Awards Ceremony March 2022 6: Independent Spirit Award Ceremony 8: The voting of the third round of Bafta closes 12: DGA Award Ceremony 13: Bafta Awards Ceremony 17: The final voting for the Oscars begins 20: WGA Awards Ceremony 27: Oscar Award Ceremony

