Omicron promotes rapid review of amplifiers among scientists





Recently, last week, many public health experts vehemently opposed the Biden administration’s campaign to distribute coronavirus-boosting vaccines to all American adults. There was little scientific evidence to support additional doses for most people, the researchers said. The Omicron variant has changed everything. Scientists do not yet know for sure whether the virus spreads more easily or is less susceptible to the body’s immune response. But with dozens of new mutations, the variant seems likely to evade protection against vaccines to a considerable degree. Booster injections clearly increase antibody levels, strengthening the body’s defenses against infection, and can help offset any advantage that Omicron has gained through evolution. Many of the experts who were against the boosters now believe that shooting can provide better protection against the new variant. Additional doses can slow the spread, at least by buying time for vaccine makers to develop an Omicron-specific formulation, if needed.

“Based on what we know about the potential for immune evasion, I would be wrong on the side of giving the booster,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center, who had opposed the Biden administration’s reinforcing push. The administration is not waiting for scientific consensus. Alarmed by preliminary reports for Omicron, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all American adults should receive booster vaccines. The first confirmed Omicron infection in the United States was reported Wednesday in San Francisco, to a traveler returning to California from South Africa on November 22nd. The individual had been fully vaccinated but had not received a booster and showed mild symptoms that were reportedly improving. The Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in at least 20 countries and the World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the virus is very high. Following the spread of variant news in South Africa, countries around the world have restricted air travel to and from South Africa. Omicron carries more than 50 genetic mutations, more than 30 of them at the top of the virus, a protein on its surface. Vaccines train the body’s immune defenses to target and attack these spikes.

So far, experts like Dr. Gounder had argued that while the power of vaccines against the Delta variant infection seemed to be waning, they still protected most people from serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Boosting doses should only be recommended for adults older than 65 and those who are in long-term care settings or have a weak immune system, they said. If Delta were the only threat, the boosters would not yet be guaranteed, said Drs. Gounder and other scholars. But Omicron could be a more formidable enemy.

If it is highly resistant to antibodies, which seems possible but unproven, then additional doses are appropriate, said John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. I would love to see more data, but it will not hurt anyone to have extra protection. Even before the Omicrons arrived, some experts were coming to promote for all adults, as cases in the United States have risen again in recent weeks. Updated December 1, 2021, 23:20 ET His things affect how election procedures take place in numerous hospitals in Massachusetts and elsewhere, said Dr. Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a CDC counselor. We really need to put an end to this. Now, more than ever, is a great time to get vaccinated for people who have not yet been vaccinated, or to go get boosters, she said.

The initial hesitation of Dr. Cottons was partly rooted in the lack of research regarding the safety of booster vaccines in young adults. Given some rare heart problems in young people after receiving a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, it was not clear that the benefits outweighed the risks. But the data available has now alleviated her concerns, she said so much that she has asked her college-aged boys to take booster doses. Oh yes, I changed, she said. Thinking about the risks and benefits, it’s a really good idea to take booster doses for people who qualify. Greater support for promoters among scientists may eventually occur complicate efforts to provide limited supplies of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries. The World Health Organization has said for months, long before the Omicrons appeared, that the noise of extra doses in rich countries was robbing the poorest nations of the first doses they desperately needed. Despite the WHO designating Omicron as a high risk, the organization has not changed its position on amplifiers. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 5 Travel restrictions and blockages. As more Omicron cases emerge globally, countries are reacting in different ways. Japan joined Israel and Morocco by banning all foreign travelers, and Australia delayed the reopening of its borders by two weeks. CDC plans to increase testing and screening of international flights to the US A set of rules. As the new Omicron variant spread around the world, two KLM flights from South Africa became emblematic of the widespread and weak global approach to coronavirus control. Of the more than 60 people who tested positive for the virus, at least 14 had Omicron. A new kind of treatment. An expert panel voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Merck Covid pill for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that could work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill can be authorized within a few days and be available until the end of the year. Vaccine reluctance in Africa. The discovery of the Omicron variant in Africa signals the next phase of the battle against Covid-19: the inoculation of more people into the poorest nations. But although supplies of vaccines are becoming sufficient, the new hurdle is overcoming local skepticism or outright hostility. At the moment, there is no evidence of which I am aware that would suggest that growing the entire population will necessarily provide some greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalization or death, said Dr. Mike Ryan, a director at WHO. press conference Wednesday. He and other scientists have said that the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus through largely unvaccinated populations, such as those in Africa, is likely to cause variants like Omicron.

Not all experts are lined up in support of reinforcing shocks. The push for extra doses is based on the idea that antibodies are the central aspect of immunity, a false perspective that ignores the importance of other parts of the immune system in preventing serious illness and death, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of Vaccine. Educational Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and an advisor to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said he would be more concerned if vaccinated persons infected with the Omicron variant would be hospitalized en masse. But limited evidence to date suggests vaccines still prevent serious diseases, he said. That has always been true, it has been true for the first three variants, and it is likely to be true here, he said. If you are setting a goal as protection against mild illness, then you will grow until the day we die. Even if Omicron turns out to be vaccine resistant, an additional vaccine to the original vaccines may not be the best choice, Drs. Offit said: I think this is just a departure from what would really be the way to get to the top of this pandemic, which is to vaccinate the unvaccinated. But waiting may not be an option. If lab tests show that Omicron bypasses vaccines, the manufacturers say they are ready to adapt new versions. This process will take at least a few months and booster injections of current vaccines may be needed to help keep the variant under control until then. “Even if the antibodies stimulated by those injections are not as effective in protecting Omicron as they were against previous variants, only increasing the amount can compensate,” said Dr. Gounder.

You are able to overcome a part of that lower affinity by having higher numbers, she said. If necessary, multiple booster doses first with current vaccines, then with specific versions of Omicron will need to be determined in time, because stimulation of immunity can very often result in reversal, said Dr. Moore. Some immune cells may stop reacting to vaccines. Here of course everything gets complicated, no one should sit in dogma here, he said. We are reacting in a low information environment where the consequences are potentially quite severe.

