The first Omicron case in the US raises global alarm over COVID: Live News | tidings

Fears of the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant have grown since the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank is warning of economic pain as countries tighten control measures.

The case was of a fully vaccinated person in California who returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive seven days later.

President Joe Biden is working on the U.S. strategy to combat COVID-19 this winter, and sources familiar with the matter said one step would be to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks until mid-March.

The White House also plans to announce stricter testing rules for international visitors.

World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said Wednesday that the data should be available within days that will give an indication of how contagious Omicron is.

The CEO of BioNTechs previously said that the vaccine produced in partnership with Pfizer should offer strong protection against serious diseases from Omicron.

Here are the latest updates:

31 minutes ago (06:25 GMT)

Japan pulls out of flight bookings ban after criticism

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged that the decision to ban bookings for incoming international flights caused public confusion and urged the transport ministry to consider people’s wishes to travel home.

The request was filed the day before by the transport ministry as an emergency precaution to protect against the Omicron variant. The decision, however, was overturned after the government received criticism that the ban was too strict and tantamount to abandoning its people.

50 minutes ago (06:06 GMT)

Australias New South Wales reports the seventh case of Omicron

The number of people in Australia with the new Omicron version of COVID-19 rose on Thursday, prompting state governments to tighten internal border controls.

The country’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported its seventh variant case, a person who arrived November 23 from Doha, Qatar, and noted that the person had not been to South Africa.

“We know this virus is dangerous, it comes in several different forms,” ​​New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Thursday. Do not take it lightly.

1 hour ago (05:48 GMT)

Indonesia tightens travel boundaries as it prepares for Omicron arrival

Authorities in Indonesia have tightened borders, extended quarantine and restricted movement on strategic toll roads, in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The new domestic travel measures include restricting the volume of traffic on toll roads to reduce the movement of people, according to the transport minister.

This policy will be evaluated from time to time as we understand and continue to dig for more information about this new variant, Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement Wednesday.

2 hours ago (05:21 GMT)

FASTEST GROWTH UP TO DAY #OmicronVarient according to @nicd_sa data illustrated by @jburnmurdoch. This supports the theory of faster transmission of #Omicron. pic.twitter.com/BBdAsEGUk0 Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 2, 2021

3 hours ago (04:25 GMT)

Fauci: It may take weeks to gain more knowledge about Omicron

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says it may take two weeks or more to get an insight into how easily Omicron spreads, the severity of the disease it causes and whether it can avoid the vaccines currently available.

It remains largely unknown about the new variant, which was first discovered by South African researchers on November 8 and has spread to at least two dozen countries.

The South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said early epidemiological data suggest that Omicron was able to circumvent some immunity, but existing vaccines still need to protect against serious illness and death.

3 hours ago (03:34 GMT)

The head of the Japanese bank warns of the slowest economic recovery

Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki says Japan’s economic recovery could miss expectations if the Omicron spread hurts consumption or supply disruptions continue.

If the impact of supply constraints is greater or lasts longer than expected, there is a risk that economic growth could further underestimate expectations next year, Suzuki said.

5 hours ago (02:19 GMT)

South Korea bans quarantine exemptions for vaccinated travelers

South Korea has suspended quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated incoming travelers for two weeks after reporting a new number of daily coronavirus cases.

South Korea confirmed the first five cases of Omicron on Wednesday.

5 hours ago (01:40 GMT)

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told reporters amid the spread of the Omicron version.

Von der Leyen made the statement on Wednesday as the EU brought the start of the spread of vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 from one week to 13 December, with the president of the EU executive body saying it was in a race. against time to avoid the new variant.

Britain and the US have expanded both their boost programs in response to the new variant, though WHO says rich countries should share more vaccines with vulnerable people in poorer countries where the variants are more likely to show up as long as that vaccination levels are low.