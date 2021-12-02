Japan pulls out of new flight bookings after criticism





TOKYO (AP) Japan says it has lifted a ban on incoming new international flight bookings to protect against the new coronavirus variant just a day after the policy was announced, following criticism that it was an overreaction. The Ministry of Transport on Wednesday issued a request to international airlines to stop taking new reservations for flights coming to Japan by the end of December as an emergency precaution to protect against the new omicron variant. The ministry said on Thursday it had withdrawn the request after receiving criticism that the ban was too strict and tantamount to abandoning its own people. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the rapid policy change took into account the travel needs of Japanese citizens. Kishida has been pushing to take strong precautions after his predecessor Yoshihide Suga virtually lost his leading position amid public criticism that his virus measures were too limited and too slow. I have instructed the ministry of transport to pay full attention to the needs of Japanese citizens to return home, Kishida said. The request was intended to reduce Japan’s daily international arrivals to 3,500 from an earlier level of 5,000 to tighten border controls as the new variant spread around the world, officials said. The request, issued as an emergency precautionary measure, caused confusion, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday. He said the transport ministry has withdrawn the request for a uniform ban on new bookings. But a limit remains in effect because the daily limit of 3,500 arrivals is being maintained. New bookings can be made as long as there is room under this cover, said transport ministry official Hitoshi Inoue. Japan has already banned the entry of foreign nationals from all over the world, with the exception of the spouses of Japanese nationals, those with permanent residence permits and others subject to special considerations. Japan has reported two cases of the omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week. Japan had eased social and economic constraints as infections slowed rapidly since September. The request to stop booking was a disappointment for many people who were planning trips during the holiday season, including Japanese citizens living abroad in hopes of returning home for the New Year period. Many on social media criticized the move as too harsh and one user compared it to the national isolation policy of the Japanese feudal era. It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, if people get sick more seriously and if it can block the vaccine.

