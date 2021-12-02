Look at Omicron: India postpones full resumption of international flights | Latest India News





The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday postponed the full resumption of international commercial passenger flights from December 15 citing the new variant of the coronavirus concern – Omicron. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday postponed the full resumption of international commercial passenger flights from December 15 citing the new variant of the coronavirus concern – Omicron. | # + | Due to the situation created, we are postponing the resumption of international flight operations. However, we will continue flights under the air bubble agreement, said DGCA Director General Arun Kumar. Read also | 6 Covid test positive on the first day of the new instructions, samples were sent for the Omicron test India has air bubble deals with 28 countries like the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany. Earlier in the day, the DGCA issued a circular saying it was monitoring the situation regarding Omicron and would announce the date of full resumption of international commercial passenger services by December 15 accordingly. In view of the global scenario with the emergence of the new variant of concern, the situation is being closely monitored in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled international passenger passenger services will be announced in the right time. said the DGCA in the circular. Read also | Amid Omicron fears, 3 positive Covid foreigners in Vrindavan leave India without informing authorities: Report The World Health Organization on Friday classified Omicron discovered in South Africa as a disturbing variant. He came on the day India said it would allow the full schedule of regular international flights to resume with all countries from 15 December. A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to review the plan to ease international travel restrictions as the new variant set off a global alarm. He called for the need to be proactive in light of the new threat. Read also | WHO confirms Omicron Covid-19 variant in 23 countries. Here is the full list The guidelines were revised on Monday and mandate all international travelers arriving in India to be required to complete self-declaration forms and upload their negative RT-PCR test reports. Airlines have been asked to ensure that passengers have negative test reports before boarding flights. Travelers coming from countries at risk will be required to undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival. If they test negative, they will need to be quarantined at home for seven days and re-tested. If tested positive in the initial test or in the repeat test, passengers will be sent to isolation facilities while their samples will be sent for genomic testing. Read also | The center issues FAQs for international passengers between Omicron scare variant A random 2% of passengers coming from countries other than those classified as at risk will undergo the RT-PCR test at airports upon arrival. If they are found to have Covid-19, their samples will be sent for genome testing for the omicron variant and treatment will be performed according to protocols. If the test is negative, the traveler will be asked to monitor their health for at least the next 14 days.

