ANA, JAL suspend flights to Japan due to fears of Omicron variant
All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said on Wednesday that they have stopped accepting bookings for incoming international flights to Japan in line with a government request to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus.
The transport ministry said it had asked airlines to stop accepting bookings for such flights by the end of December, while Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan would refuse entry for all foreigners from 10 African countries who had fear that there would be bursts of the variant.
The move comes after Japan confirmed its second case of potentially highly contagious type on the same day – a man in his 20s who arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo on Saturday after recently staying in Peru, Matsuno told a news conference. .
The man, who is fully vaccinated with Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine, was initially asymptomatic but later developed fever and sore throat. About 114 people who were on the same flight with the man have turned out to be negative and are being treated as close contacts.
Japan confirmed its first case of infection involving the variant, a diplomat in his 30s traveling from Namibia the day before. The man from Peru, who is currently quarantined at a medical institution, was not in close contact with the diplomat, according to a government source.
Scientists are trying to determine if the highly mutated strain is more transmissible than the existing Delta variant of the coronavirus or able to circumvent immunity from previous vaccines or infections.
The Omicron variant was first reported from South Africa last week and has been discovered in a number of African and European countries, as well as in Canada, Israel and Hong Kong.
The request of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to stop making reservations for incoming international flights means that all Japanese citizens and foreign nationals will be effectively shut down abroad.
Japan will also refuse re-entry for all foreigners, including residents with long-term visas, who have recently been to Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The measure will take effect on Thursday and will remain in force “for the time being,” Matsuno said. Japan has already banned new entrants of foreigners from all over the world.
Japanese migrants and travelers were shocked by the sudden border restrictions, with many worried if they might be able to return home.
“I’m surprised the Japanese government has suddenly tightened the rules. I definitely want to spend New Year’s Eve at my parents’ house,” said a 29-year-old Japanese woman who worked at a cafe in Vancouver, Canada. were. I look forward to returning home for the first time in three years.
Liu Chao, 35, who was at Kansai International Airport in Osaka prefecture to pick up his wife and daughter arriving on a flight from Hong Kong on Wednesday evening, said as he understands that Japan needs restrictions as measures against the new variant, he wants the government “would take into account the families of foreign workers.”
Exceptions will be made in “special circumstances” involving the spouses and foreign children of Japanese nationals, diplomats and humanitarian cases.
But Matsuno said Japan is narrowing its eligibility for exemptions such as part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant and has banned the admission of government-funded international students or participants in the Exchange and Teaching Program in Japan.
The World Health Organization has described the species as a “disturbing variant”, warning that it is likely to spread globally and pose a “very high” risk.
On Tuesday, however, the WHO urged against enforcing general travel bans, saying they would not only be ineffective in preventing the variant from spreading globally, but also “place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.” “.
In addition to banning new foreigners from entering, Japan has imposed tougher quarantine measures on Japanese citizens and foreign nationals who have recently been to certain countries or regions, requiring them to spend up to 10 days from their two-week periods of isolation in government. – defined objects.
On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said people returning from South Korea would now be subject to a six-day quarantine at government-designated facilities, while six days – out of three days – would also be required for those from Australia. Germany. Sweden and Portugal.
The ministry said three days would now be required for those from Switzerland, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia, and the French territory of Reunion.
The move due to increased concerns over the Omicron variant takes effect starting Friday.
