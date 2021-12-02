International
Covid-19: Temporary exemption granted to 70,000 people still waiting for help to get My Vaccine Pass
stuff
Some people still waiting for help getting their My Vaccine Pass will be granted a temporary exemption.
About 70,000 people still waiting for My Vaccine Pass will be emailed a temporary exemption, says the Ministry of Health.
In a statement Thursday, the ministry said some people still awaiting formal assistance to obtain their permit will be granted a temporary solution.
The temporary exemption is a record of individuals’ request for assistance and has a unique identifier. It can be displayed to businesses and organizations seeking a My Vaccine Pass and is valid until 11:59 pm on December 14, 2021.
More than 95 percent of people who have requested a My Vaccine Pass have received it, the statement said.
However, there are currently around 70,000 requests for assistance, including people who need to add international vaccines to their New Zealand record; people who need a name change; and people whose data have other errors that need to be corrected.
While this represents a small percentage of the 3 million Leave My Vaccines that have been released to date, it is important that these individuals do not become disadvantaged when New Zealand passes tonight in the Covid Defense Framework, Michael Dreyer, group manager for national digital services. tha.
Temporary exemption is a pragmatic measure in response to the unprecedented demand facing our call centers. We have significantly increased our processing team, but it is likely that not every request will be able to be resolved by tomorrow [Friday].
If you are waiting to receive a response from our call center or service desk, keep an eye on your email including your junk file. If My Vaccine Pass is not available today, you will receive an exclusion email tonight.
In the coming days we will also call people who have outstanding requests with us but who have not provided an email address.
The fastest and easiest way to get My Vaccine Pass is through mycovidrecord.health.nz. People can also get help from participating pharmacies, general practices, hauora and DHB vaccination clinics. People need to call ahead, check out Health Points Web page or the website of individual organizations.
We will continue to have additional capacity at our call centers and wider processing team over the weekend and early next week, Dreyer said.
If you need to contact our call center, we want to hear from you, but please be patient. Our staff is working hard to help people create My Vaccine Pass as soon as possible.
My Vaccine Pass, which is an official Covid-19 immunization status record, will help people enter countries within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new Covid / System protection framework of the traffic light that takes effect at 23:59, December. 2.
stuff
The whole truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine are explained.
