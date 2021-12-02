Coronavirus LIVE News: 4 other international passengers test positive for Covid at Delhi Airport; GSK says tests show Vir Vir Biotechnology antibody drug works against Omicron





The overnight rise of Coronavirus infection in India has remained below 20,000 for the last 54 days Coronavirus variants and vaccinations, active cases of coronavirus in India Today’s News, Live Updates December 2: As scientists around the globe are busy finding answers to the mysteries surrounding the Omicron variant Will it spread faster than the contagious Delta variant? Does it make people sicker? Can vaccine protection be avoided? Apo riinfekton? , the newest Coronavirus mutant continues its rapid spread. According to the World Health Organization, so far 23 countries, including the US, Spain, Canada, Britain, Austria, Portugal and the UAE, have so far reported the new variant Covid-19 Omicron B. 1.1.529. The large mutated Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in less than four weeks after it was first discovered in South Africa. So how dangerous is Omicron? No answer yet? The new type may not be as bad as everyone is imagining. Scientists are still studying the data. However, some countries have already imposed travel restrictions amid uncertainty. India has also revised travel guidelines for international pilots, making it stricter for countries at risk. The center has asked states / UTs to increase Covid testing to detect positive cases and align travel rates with Union Union Health Ministry guidelines. The Covid-19 situation in India has been under control. So far, India has not reported any Covid-19 case of Omicron variant. According to the union health ministry, 6 Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after examining 3,476 passengers from 11 international flights arriving from countries at risk. Passenger samples were sent for genomic sequencing. According to official sources, the Minister of Health of the Union, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with the UT / UT states at 10 a.m. today to examine and monitor the airport. India, meanwhile, reported 9,765 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,46,06,541, while active cases rose to 99,763, according to data from the Ministry. of Union Health on Thursday. With 477 new victims, the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 4,69,724, the Ministry of Health said. The overnight increase in new Coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 158 consecutive days now. The number of active cases now accounts for 0.29% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35%, the ministry said. An increase of 740 cases was recorded in the active number of cases with Covid-19 over a 24-hour time frame. Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/health/coronavirus-covid-19-india-december-1-live-news-updates-as-omicron-scare-grips-the-world-new-guidelines-for-international-travellers-come-into-force-fears-of-third-wave-of-loom-large/2379557/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos