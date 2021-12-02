LHU International Student Volunteer Students at US Grand Prix | News, Sports, Work





LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven University international exchange student Luna Tornabene was given the opportunity to volunteer at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Tornabene is from the partner school, Institut Des Hautes Etudes Des Communication Sociales (IHECS), in Brussels, Belgium, and has a degree in Communication and also studies Sport Management while on the exchange. Tornabene, whose father encouraged her passion for Formula 1 racing, was introduced to the opportunity to volunteer with Quintevents Management by other students in the LHU Sport Management program. This is a unique opportunity for an international student to take full advantage of the learning activities that the Sports Management program offers to students. “We are proud that the volunteer opportunities we offer our students allow them to compete for positions on the international stage.” said Peter Campbell, professor and head of the Department of Sports Studies at LHU. “Luna is a great young professional and she will shine in her future professional career.” This opportunity allowed Tornabene to gain valuable practical experience in event operations and to establish quality contacts and gain professional mentors in the field with which she can work in the future. During the Grand Prix, she checked customers’ tickets to see if they had permission to enter a restricted area, as well as answered questions and provided transportation to and from the event. She impressed the organization so much that they talked to her about employment in their London office. Tornabene said she has not decided on her plans after graduation, but is excited about the possibility of employment and involvement in Formula 1 races. She is also thinking about the possibility of attending postgraduate school after graduating Communication from IHECS. “I am very happy to have had this opportunity here during my exchange. tha Tornabene. “I know it will definitely help me in my future career and I can not be happier.” For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email [email protected] or call 570-484-2011. Lock Haven University is a small public university located on the west bank of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a successful life. The University features exceptional academic programs taught by experienced faculty. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

