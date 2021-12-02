International
The government cancels plans to resume scheduled international flights
NEW DELHI : The Indian government has withdrawn plans to resume planned operations of international flights from December 15, five days after the announcement, following the appearance of the coronavirus mutant Omicron.
“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely monitored in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled international passenger passenger services will “to be notified in a timely manner, of course,” the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation regulator, said in a statement Wednesday.
A copy of the circular has been reviewed by the Mint.
India suspended international flight operations, starting March 23, 2020. This was periodically extended every month until November 30, before the government on November 26 announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services.
Prior to November 26, international flights operated between India and other countries under bilateral air bubble agreements.
India currently has air bubble deals with about 30 countries from Afghanistan and Bangladesh to Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, UAE, UK and US, among others.
The resumption of planned international commercial passenger services with effect from 15 December 2021 would mean the restoration of mutually agreed capacity rights and the termination of air bubble agreements. However, due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19, the capacity rights will be according to the category of countries based on the registration of countries “, said DGCA in the circular of November 26.
International flights will continue under the air bubble deals, until further notice, said a senior DGCA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“Reservations (if any) made on scheduled international flights that were supposed to resume from December 15 will now have to be rescheduled,” the official added.
Major economies around the world have rushed to take precautions after scientists said they had found a highly virulent variant and possibly resistant to Covid-19 virus vaccines in South Africa.
The UK has said the ‘Omicron’ variant was the most important one found so far and banned flights from six South African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU also intended to ban air travel from the region, describing the option in a recent Twitter post as troubling.
