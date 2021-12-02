Thursday’s Conference: Javid in Covid Boost Compensation

Top Story: Agreement signed to buy 114 million more doses

Breakfast everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the main stories today.

Ministers may allow general practitioners in England to stop regular monitoring of millions of patients with underlying health problems as part of the new emergency Covid-boosting vaccine to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. Sajid Javid and NHS chiefs are in talks with GPs about relaxing rules that mean family doctors perform checks for people with diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions, the Guardian has learned. It came after the health secretary pledged to try the UK vaccine program in the future and provide protection for even more people in the years to come. The government has brought in vaccine deals to provide 114 million more doses for the next two years. Under the agreements, the UK will buy 54 million more doses from Pfizer / BioNTech and 60 million more doses from Moderna. To date, 115 million doses have been administered in the UK. Yesterday there were 10 more cases with Omicron in the UK, bringing the total to 32. Overall, 48,374 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday, an increase of 2% compared to the previous week and 171 other deaths.

An Israeli doctor who was one of the first people in the world to become infected with the Omicron variant says he believes he caught the virus when he was in London for a medical conference last month. Elad Maors’s claims will raise fears that the variant may have been in the UK much earlier than was previously realized. The U.S. has recorded the first case of Omicron in California while data analysis in South Africa shows that the strain has spread exponentially and accounts for 74% of the virus genomes sequenced in November. And former health secretary Matt Hancock was under pressure last night to set a record over 40 million government jobs related to Covid acquired by his former bar owner. Follow the pandemic updates here.

Debate on abortion Judges at the U.S. Supreme Court have indicated they will support curbing access to abortion during oral arguments on the most important issue of reproductive rights in decades, threatening the future of abortion access nationwide. Activists have warned that the case poses a direct threat to the legal foundations of Roe v Wade, a landmark decision taken in 1973 that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. The question is whether Mississippi can stop abortion at 15 weeks gestation, approximately nine weeks before the prohibitions are allowed under current law. The court is expected to rule on the case in June next year.

Plowing Farmers will be paid to care for England’s lands for the first time from next year, when the 900m-euro government replacement for the controversial EU common agricultural policy will begin to open. Environmentalists criticized the measures as petty and accused ministers of failing in their promises to use the UK’s exit from the EU to strengthen environmental protection and reduce the harmful effects of agriculture.

Peng Shuai, former world number 1 in doubles. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

Tennis in The Women’s Tennis Association has announced the suspension of all tournaments in China due to concerns over the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. The player disappeared from the public last month after accusing a senior Chinese politician of sexual assault. Amid growing outrage from high-profile players, she was interviewed on video by Olympics boss Thomas Bach, whose organization said Peng was doing well. But in a statement last night, WTA chairman Steve Simon said he could not allow athletes to compete in China when Peng Shuai was not allowed to communicate freely.

Clown PM French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly called Boris Johnson a clown in a private conversation, according to reports in France. The remarks came after Macron and Johnson clashed last week over the canal crossing tragedy. According to Le Canard enchan, Macron is said to have said: It is sad to see a great place with which we can do a large number of things being led by a clown. The Prime Minister is also under pressure at home to explain why No. 10 staff apparently held two parties during the blockade last winter.

Human error A court in Austria has fined a surgeon for cutting the wrong leg of an elderly patient. The 43-year-old surgeon blamed human error after she marked the patient’s wrong foot, but the judge in Linz found her guilty of gross negligence and fined her 2700 (2300). The 82-year-old patient died before the case came to court.

Today on the podcast on Focus: Will Omicron Cancel Christmas?

A new Covid variant first identified in South Africa is spreading around the world, with executives rushing to respond. Our scientific correspondent Nicola Davis describes what we know so far about the Omicron variant.

Today in focus Will Omicron ruin Christmas? We’re sorry your browser does not support audio – but you can download it here and listen to https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW.mp3

Read at lunch time: Noomi Rapace from evil to lamb

Ive healed: Noomi Rapace. Photo: Pedro Alvarez / The Guardian

Actor Noomi Rapace gained fame in the movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, but says the role trapped him in pain and sadness. She tells Ryan Gilbey how playing in the weird new Lamb thriller made her feel alive again.

sports

Everton fans turned their rage on the club board last night after seeing their side defeated 4-1 at home by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Manager Rafa Benitez insisted he has no fear for his job, but his team was beaten by their rivals, for whom Mo Salah scored twice, and Jonathan Wilson writes that the Spaniard can not be blamed for regret at Goodison Park. Liverpool stays third in the Premier League, Manchester City is second after beating Villa 2-1 and Chelsea stayed on top beating Watford with the same result. Former British No. 1 tennis player Johanna Konta has decided to retire after a knee injury for years. She reached the fourth place in the world in 2017 and bows knowing that she gave everything to her career.

Bryony Frost, Britain’s most successful jumper in jumping, told a disciplinary panel that her jockey Robbie Dunne had subjected her to verbal and physical abuse and exposed himself to her in the weigh-in room. Michael Vaughan has been removed from BT Sports Ashes coverage due to his involvement in the ongoing investigation into racism in cricket in Yorkshire. He also revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, but his day improved slightly when he was told by the BBC, which has already removed him from its “Ashes” coverage that he was expected to work with him again.

business

An announcement that rail tariffs would rise by 3.8% in March was pushed by ministers last week after furious reaction over the government’s reduced plans for rail investment in the north. The tariff increase for England and Wales, not yet publicly confirmed but included in leaked documents sold by the Guardian, will be the largest in nine years. Beijing has urged US business groups with interests in China to speak openly and lobby the US government in its defense, warning that as bilateral relations deteriorate, they can not make money silently. It was another turbulent day in the markets, but the FTSE100 will launch today at 0.6%. The pound is at $ 1,331 and $ 1,174.

papers

of Guardian General practitioners may stop monitoring millions of patients due to Covid stroke, while Times says the fourth blow to fight the variants. of Telegraph has a line similar to Two other rounds of ordered reinforcing blows and of reports Booster jabs by 2023: Britain buys 114 million doses of vaccine.

The Guardians front page, Thursday, December 2, 2021

of COMMUNICATIONS warns Stop being Christmas joys, ministers but wont is feeling optimistic and affirms: Not all gloom and doom! Omicron cases are easy. of OVERVIEW has alcoholic beverages, snacks and holiday games until the early hours and FT leads delays in U.S. deal to lift Trump-era steel tariffs over fears of Northern Ireland. In Scotland Record Sprays on cops pay 1 million to injure mothers’s children.

Register

The Guardian Morning Conference is delivered in thousands of bright mailboxes and early every day of the week. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com

CONTACT

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters, please email [email protected]

Sign up for Inside Saturday to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at key features from our new magazine sent to your inbox every weekend