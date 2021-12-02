NATO debates mission-dragging lessons in Afghanistan





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second right, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, second left, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, right, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana attends NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (AP Photo / Roman Koksarov, Pool)

RIGA, Latvia (AP) Less than three months after the chaotic evacuation of US-led troops from Afghanistan, NATO foreign ministers met on Wednesday to debate a swiftly drafted report on lessons to be learned from the presence of 18- year of security of military organizations in conflict- destroyed country. NATO took over the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2003, almost two years after a US-led coalition invaded the country to oust the Taliban for harboring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader shot dead in Pakistan. in 2011. He helped create an Afghan army that was said to have about 300,000 troops, although the force was so corrupt that even the true number of troops was unclear. Whatever its size, that army was said to be in just a few days in August in the face of a Taliban offensive. In late August, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from Kabul during the raging last days of a U.S. airlift after President Joe Biden said U.S. troops would leave. Thousands of Afghans remained, desperate to escape the insecurity of Taliban rule. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested before the meeting that the security operation fell victim to the mission’s procrastination as the military alliance allowed itself to be dragged down to help rebuild the impoverished country. NATO entered Afghanistan to prevent terrorists from using the country again to attack us, Stoltenberg said, but despite this success, we must acknowledge that, over the years, the international community set a level of ambition that went beyond the original purpose of combat. of terrorism. . And for that, we were not able to give, he said. Security efforts cost the United States alone $ 2.3 trillion, and the cost in life includes 2,324 U.S. troops and 1,144 personnel among U.S. allies, according to figures from Brown University. NATO keeps records of those who die in its operations. These casualty figures have been diminished by Afghan losses, which include more than 46,000 civilians, about 69,000 members of the national armed forces and police, and over 52,000 opposition fighters. The actual work of identifying lessons was handled by 30 NATO Deputy National Envoys, under the direction of Assistant Secretary General for Operations John Manza, with the participation of several experts. The report does not require a vote. NATO makes decisions unanimously and Manza said it would be impossible to find consensus on such a document. ___ Lorne Cook reported from Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/nato-debates-the-lessons-of-mission-creep-in-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos