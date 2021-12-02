MHRA approves Xevudy (sotrovimab), a COVID-19 treatment that was found to reduce hospitalization and death by 79%





Another treatment for COVID-19, Xevudy (sotrovimab), was approved today by the Regulatory Agency for Drugs and Health Products (MHRA) after it was found to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in humans. with mild to moderate COVID. -19 infections which are at an increased risk of developing serious disease. This follows a rigorous review of its safety, quality and effectiveness by the UK regulator and the independent advisory body of government experts, the Commission on Human Medicines, making it the second monoclonal antibody therapy to be approved after Ronapre . Developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology, sotrovimab is a single monoclonal antibody. The drug works by binding to the yeast protein on the outside of the COVID-19 virus. This in turn prevents the virus from infecting and entering human cells, so that it cannot reproduce in the body. In a clinical trial, a single dose of monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection. Based on clinical trial data, sotrovimab is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection and thus the MHRA recommends its use as soon as possible and within five days of the onset of symptoms. Like molnupiravir, it is authorized for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing serious illness. Such risk factors include obesity, older age (> 60 years), diabetes mellitus or heart disease. Unlike molnupiravir, sotrovimab is administered by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes. It is approved for individuals 12 years of age and older who weigh more than 40 kg. It is too early to know if the omicron variant has any impact on the effectiveness of sotrovimabs, but MHRA will work with the company to decide this. Dr June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA said: I am pleased to say that we now have another safe and effective treatment for COVID-19, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for those at risk of developing serious illness. This is another therapy that has been shown to be effective in protecting those most at risk from COVID-19 and signals another important step forward in our fight against this devastating disease. Without compromising on quality, security and effectiveness, the public can trust that the MHRA has conducted a robust and thorough evaluation of all available data. Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chairman of the Commission for Human Medicines, said: The Commission on Human Medicines and the Working Group of Therapeutic Experts COVID-19 have independently reviewed the data and agree with the regulatory approval of the MHRA of Xevudy (sotrovimab). When administered in the early stages of infection, sotrovimab was found to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk individuals with symptomatic COVID-19. Based on the data reviewed by the Commission and its expert group, it is clear that sotrovimab is another safe and effective treatment to help us in our fight against COVID-19. Sotrovimab is not intended to be used as a replacement for COVID-19 vaccination. The government and the NHS will confirm how this COVID-19 treatment will be used for patients in a timely manner. Notes to editors The Regulatory Agency for Drugs and Health Care Products is responsible for protecting and improving the health of millions of people every day through the effective regulation of all medicines and medical devices in the UK, ensuring that they work and are quite safe. All of our work is backed by strong, evidence-based judgments to ensure that benefits justify any risk.

TheMHRA is a center of the Regulatory Agency for Drugs and Health Products which also includesNational Institute for Standards and Biological Control (NIBSC)ANDLinking Clinical Practice Research (CPRD) data. MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Welfare.

The Commission for Human Drugs (CHM) advises ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products. CHM is a non-departmental public advisory body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Welfare.

MHRA’s conditional marketing authorization for sotrovimab is only valid in the UK. An emergency use authorization has been granted to Northern Ireland to provide access throughout the UK. Both authorizations were made on the basis of the same rigorous assessment.

More information can be found in the product information

