Ohio State Nurses win international award for innovation during pandemic





Nurses came up with the idea of ​​using continuous glucose monitoring equipment for patients with COVID-19 critical illness.

COLUMBUS, Ohio It was March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun to rage in hospitals across the country and at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We were very concerned because we knew these COVID-19 patients were extremely ill, said Eileen Faulds, assistant professor at OSU College of Nursing and endocrinology nurse at OSU Wexner Medical Center. We knew that if you had a diagnosis of diabetes, you would be more likely to develop critical illness if you took COVID-19. And then, when you are seriously ill, good blood glucose control is incredibly important, so we knew these patients needed insulin IV, so they needed a constant infusion of insulin IV. This required the nurses to do a finger drill every hour. It was an intense time, but it also required nurses to put themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. All of this was happening at a time when much was still being learned about the spread of COVID-19. That was really the hardest thing I believe from my point of view, because I was trying to keep the nurses safe near the bed and how can you keep them safe if you do not really know what you are facing, Laureen said Jones, Clinical Nursing Specialist for Intensive Care. Unit at OSU Wexner Medical Center. So nurses put their brains to work to find a possible solution. They attempted to use continuous glucose monitoring equipment, which at that point was only FDA approved for outpatient use, in their COVID-19 patients with high blood sugar. This would enable continuous monitoring of levels and administration of insulin from outside the patient’s hospital room, keeping nurses safe and saving PPE. The nurses near the bed, they know what ‘s going on, they know how to do things, Jones said. They are more, I do not even know the word I want, ingenuity, things that nurses can utter, you talk about MacGyvering. Things moved quickly from there. The idea was born in late March 2020, the FDA approved it in early April and, in early May, nurses at OSU were using the protocol for their first patient. In healthcare, we tend to be very careful and we tend to move really, really slowly, for very good reasons, Faulds said. But it was such a time of adaptation, of innovation, of extraordinary collaboration within medicine that I had never seen before, within nursing. Since implementation, bed rest testing frequency has been reduced by 71% for more than 100 patients with COVID-19 critical illness. And this work did not go unnoticed. Just last month, the team after the innovation won 2021 ANCC Magnet Price. It is an international recognition. And Faulds said this was the first time in the history of awards that judges unanimously agreed on a winner. This has been a nursing innovation, she said. The nurses are picking the patients who get it, the nurses are putting in the equipment, they are using the systems effectively, and it has been the most inspiring thing about all of this is that it has been really locked inside the nursing. And having a moment to celebrate a victory after two difficult years meant a lot to the staff involved. Innovation by nurses is already being used in dozens of other health systems across the country. And the hope is to expand the protocol for non-COVID patients. Just looking at their faces, it was very special, it was really, really, something special, Jones said about the awards ceremony. I feel like we are on the edge of innovation and research, and we were always moving more to do things for safety and well-being for our patients and in fact for our nursing staff as well. COVID-19 in Ohio: Recent Coverage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

