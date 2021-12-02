Report: Israel fails to investigate shootings in Gaza protests

JERUSALEM (AP) rights groups said Thursday that Israel failed to investigate shootings that killed more than 200 Palestinians and injured thousands in violent protests along the Gaza border in recent years, strengthening the case for the intervention of the Criminal Court. International.

The Israeli military has denied the allegations, saying mass riots organized by Hamas militant rulers in Gaza were intended to provide cover for cross-border attacks. The military said the alleged abuses were thoroughly investigated, with soldiers held accountable.

Beginning in March 2018, Gaza activists staged weekly protests that were originally intended underlining the plight of Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel, who make up three-quarters of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million.

But Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, soon co-opted the protests and used them to push for an easing of the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on the territory when it took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Every week for about 18 months, thousands of Palestinians gathered at various points along the border, often after being transported there by bus from Hamas. Groups of protesters burned tires, threw stones and firebombs, and tried to break through the security fence.

Israeli snipers fired live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas from sandstones on the other side, in what Israel said was self-defense, to prevent thousands of Palestinians, including potentially armed Hamas operatives, from rushing. in Israel.

The Israeli fire killed at least 215 Palestinians, most of them unarmed, including 47 people under the age of 18 and two women, according to the Gaza Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. Hundreds more were seriously injured in the demonstrations, which collapsed in late 2019. Many were far from the border fence when they were shot.

An Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper in 2018 and several others were wounded.

A report released Thursday by the Israeli rights group BTselem and the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights said the army failed to investigate orders issued by senior commanders and took almost no action against any soldiers.

As of April, of the 143 cases transferred to military prosecutors by an Israeli fact-finding mechanism, 95 were closed without further action. Only one murder of a 14-year-old Palestinian led to an indictment, while the rest is still pending, the report said. He cited figures obtained by the Israeli military through a request for freedom of information.

The indicted soldier was convicted of abuse of authority to the point of risking his life or health in a plea agreement and sentenced to one month of community service, the report said.

This after more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured during about 18 months of protests, including more than 8,000 hit by real fire. At least 155 amputations are required, the report says. He said the military fact-finding mechanism examined only 234 cases in which Palestinians were killed, including several deaths unrelated to the demonstrations.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying it conducted the investigation thoroughly and in depth and filed indictments in two incidents in which soldiers were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment during military service, probation and demotion.

He said other cases are still pending due to the complexity of the events and the need for an in-depth examination. He said dozens of incidents have been handled since BTselem got its figures, which the military said were outdated.

The International Criminal Court launched an investigation earlier this year on possible war crimes committed by Israeli and Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2014, when the two sides fought a third of their four wars since Hamas came to power.

Israel has rejected the investigation, saying the court is biased against it and that the Israeli justice system is able to conduct its own investigations that meet international standards. She says her security forces make every effort to avoid civilian casualties and to investigate alleged abuses.

Israel is not a party to the ICC, but Israeli officials could be arrested elsewhere if issued orders. Israel could potentially evade investigation by proving that it has launched credible investigations by itself.

BTselem and PCHR say Israel has failed to meet these requirements.

Its investigations consist entirely of the military investigation itself and have not reviewed illegal open fire policy regulations given to security forces or policies implemented during the protests, they said.

Instead, they focus exclusively on lower-ranking soldiers and on the question of whether they acted contrary to these illegal orders.

Yuval Shany, a senior fellow at the Institute for the Democracy of Israel and a member of the Faculty of Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said Israel may be vulnerable to ICC actions regarding its response to the protests, but that the tape is relatively low for a country to prove it has investigated itself.

Certainly not about prosecuting someone. It’s really about investigating the real incidents, he said. This should be determined by the prosecutors and it is unclear whether Israel will cooperate with the court to prove its case.

There is also the question of whether prosecutors see Israel’s response to the protests as a law enforcement action or as an armed conflict with Hamas.

Israel says Hamas activists were among the protesters, justifying its rules of open fire in the context of long-standing hostilities with the group.

In the context of an armed conflict, you have greater freedom in applying deadly force to militants, Shany said. If this is a law enforcement operation, then you should basically use more content.