International
Japan tells airlines to suspend incoming flight bookings over Omicron fears
In a stunning move, the transport ministry on Wednesday instructed airlines to suspend bookings for incoming flights to Japan for a month amid growing fears about the omicron coronavirus variant.
The ministry described the measure as “an emergency measure” and said it would apply to Japanese citizens as well. People with existing bookings will still be able to fly to Japan.
“New flight bookings have been suspended, but we hope to co-operate with the transport ministry to allow Japanese nationals to return home,” a senior administration official said Wednesday evening.
The country’s two largest carriers, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, accepted the ministry’s request, NHK reported.
The decision came after the country reported a second case of the omicron variant. The type was discovered in a man in his 20s, who returned from Peru and landed at Tokyo Narita Airport on Saturday.
Health ministry officials told reporters Wednesday evening that the number of individuals considered potential contacts had risen from 71 on Tuesday to 114 the next day, due to the second reported case of the omicron variant. Officials said all 114 individuals are quarantined at facilities designated by the government.
Earlier Wednesday, Matsuno announced that the central government would ban all incoming foreign travelers, including foreigners returning to the country from South Africa and nine other countries in the region, starting Thursday.
Starting Thursday, all foreigners from South Africa, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Angola will be denied entry to Japan for one month, except in exceptional circumstances.
RESTRICTIONS does not apply to Japanese nationals returning from those 10 countries, but those citizens will be required to be isolated in a government-designated facility for 10 days followed by another four days at a location of their choice and tested for COVID -19 every three to four days.
Wednesday’s announcements are a drastic reversal of Japan’s restrictions over most of last year, during which the country banned foreign travelers but allowed foreigners and Japanese nationals to re-enter the country.
The controversial moves came a day after the country reported its first case of the omicron variant, just hours after the central government banned all foreign travelers except foreign residents, their spouses or children. But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced constant pressure from ruling parties and the opposition to tighten border rules that were already considered some of the strictest in the world.
We will work quickly to gain more knowledge of the situation in each country and respond accordingly, Matsuno said.
Japanese nationals and foreigners traveling from seven other countries where the omicron variant was discovered will have to be isolated in a designated facility for six days. The seven countries are Israel, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Peru.
Those who re-enter from 31 other countries and regions will have to be isolated in a designated facility for three days after returning to Japan and isolated at home or in a place of choice for another 11 days.
Japan lifted some of its travel restrictions less than a month ago, paving the way for foreign students, foreign technical interns and business travelers to enter the country after months of waiting. But the discovery in South Africa of the omicron variant of a new little-known coronavirus strain prompted a host of border measures from countries around the world.
Many countries imposed travel restrictions on inbound travel from a host of African nations. Japan, which had initially banned new foreign travelers from countries where the new variant was unveiled over the weekend, expanded its order Tuesday to include foreign travelers from every country in the world.
Research on the transmissibility and nature of the omicron variant remains in the early stages. But the unprecedented number of mutations that the new variant has even more than the delta variant, which is twice as contagious than the original coronavirus type, suggests the possibility that it could spread further and faster.
Countries are closing their borders to buy time as the world awaits reliable data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Japan’s strict border policy has sometimes been criticized as discriminatory against foreign and unscientific nationals.
Wednesday’s decision came as voices of discontent rose within Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
On Tuesday, Norihisa Tamura, chair of the party’s coronavirus working group and a former health minister, noted according to the Jiji Press that the number of foreign nationals entering Japan will not become zero and said the country could not leave his guards.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, who until last month was the minister leading the country’s response to COVID-19, posted on Twitter that the government should consider further reducing the daily limit of 3,500 for incoming passengers until more is known about the omicron variant.
On Monday, the health ministry announced that the daily entry limit into the country, which had been raised to 5,000 last week, will be lowered to 3,500 again on Wednesday.
In a time of misinformation and excessive information, quality journalism is more important than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us understand the story properly.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sources
2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/12/01/national/incoming-flight-ban-japan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]