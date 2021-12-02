Japan tells airlines to suspend incoming flight bookings over Omicron fears

In a stunning move, the transport ministry on Wednesday instructed airlines to suspend bookings for incoming flights to Japan for a month amid growing fears about the omicron coronavirus variant.

The ministry described the measure as “an emergency measure” and said it would apply to Japanese citizens as well. People with existing bookings will still be able to fly to Japan.

“New flight bookings have been suspended, but we hope to co-operate with the transport ministry to allow Japanese nationals to return home,” a senior administration official said Wednesday evening.

The country’s two largest carriers, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, accepted the ministry’s request, NHK reported.

The decision came after the country reported a second case of the omicron variant. The type was discovered in a man in his 20s, who returned from Peru and landed at Tokyo Narita Airport on Saturday.

Health ministry officials told reporters Wednesday evening that the number of individuals considered potential contacts had risen from 71 on Tuesday to 114 the next day, due to the second reported case of the omicron variant. Officials said all 114 individuals are quarantined at facilities designated by the government.

Earlier Wednesday, Matsuno announced that the central government would ban all incoming foreign travelers, including foreigners returning to the country from South Africa and nine other countries in the region, starting Thursday.

Starting Thursday, all foreigners from South Africa, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Angola will be denied entry to Japan for one month, except in exceptional circumstances.

RESTRICTIONS does not apply to Japanese nationals returning from those 10 countries, but those citizens will be required to be isolated in a government-designated facility for 10 days followed by another four days at a location of their choice and tested for COVID -19 every three to four days.

Wednesday’s announcements are a drastic reversal of Japan’s restrictions over most of last year, during which the country banned foreign travelers but allowed foreigners and Japanese nationals to re-enter the country.

The controversial moves came a day after the country reported its first case of the omicron variant, just hours after the central government banned all foreign travelers except foreign residents, their spouses or children. But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced constant pressure from ruling parties and the opposition to tighten border rules that were already considered some of the strictest in the world.

We will work quickly to gain more knowledge of the situation in each country and respond accordingly, Matsuno said.

Japanese nationals and foreigners traveling from seven other countries where the omicron variant was discovered will have to be isolated in a designated facility for six days. The seven countries are Israel, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Peru.

Those who re-enter from 31 other countries and regions will have to be isolated in a designated facility for three days after returning to Japan and isolated at home or in a place of choice for another 11 days.

Japan lifted some of its travel restrictions less than a month ago, paving the way for foreign students, foreign technical interns and business travelers to enter the country after months of waiting. But the discovery in South Africa of the omicron variant of a new little-known coronavirus strain prompted a host of border measures from countries around the world.

Many countries imposed travel restrictions on inbound travel from a host of African nations. Japan, which had initially banned new foreign travelers from countries where the new variant was unveiled over the weekend, expanded its order Tuesday to include foreign travelers from every country in the world.

Research on the transmissibility and nature of the omicron variant remains in the early stages. But the unprecedented number of mutations that the new variant has even more than the delta variant, which is twice as contagious than the original coronavirus type, suggests the possibility that it could spread further and faster.

Countries are closing their borders to buy time as the world awaits reliable data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Japan’s strict border policy has sometimes been criticized as discriminatory against foreign and unscientific nationals.

Wednesday’s decision came as voices of discontent rose within Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, Norihisa Tamura, chair of the party’s coronavirus working group and a former health minister, noted according to the Jiji Press that the number of foreign nationals entering Japan will not become zero and said the country could not leave his guards.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, who until last month was the minister leading the country’s response to COVID-19, posted on Twitter that the government should consider further reducing the daily limit of 3,500 for incoming passengers until more is known about the omicron variant.

On Monday, the health ministry announced that the daily entry limit into the country, which had been raised to 5,000 last week, will be lowered to 3,500 again on Wednesday.