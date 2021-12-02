International
Border delay destroys international student as agency warns students may leave Australia
International student Chitra Mukherjee is desperate for Australia’s borders to reopen.
Main points:
- The federal government has delayed the reopening of international borders by two weeks
- Student Chitra Mukherjee has been separated from her husband of two years and is devastated by the delay
- Former student Aashish Wagley has warned that international students will head to other countries that are open
She has not seen her husband in India for nearly two years.
The electrical engineer arrived in Australia from New Delhi in January 2020 to study for her master’s at the University of Adelaide.
However, when the pandemic started and the borders were closed, so did the prospect of her husband moving to Australia.
The federal government’s decision to ban the reopening of Australia’s borders to two-week visa holders has been devastating for the 33-year-old.
“I’m more than frustrated. I’m scared because I do not want to be away from family,” she said.
“There are times when you feel you have no people around you [who]I know you and, when faced with issues and problems, there is no one here to discuss. “
Former Nepali international student Aashish Wagley has run an international student agency for the past 13 years.
Since closing the borders in early 2020, Mr. Wagley has had to cut staff and close student agency offices overseas.
The plan to open Australia’s borders to students and visa holders on December 1 gave hope to students and industry.
Now many are feeling insecure about the new academic year in 2022.
“It was a very panicky decision which has jeopardized many people’s plans, and perhaps their livelihoods, because there is still uncertainty about what will happen in two weeks,” he said.
“If students can not enter, it makes no sense to continue.”
About 150,000 international students enrolled are currently stranded overseas.
According to the Adelaide Study, 11,000 of them want to return to Adelaide to study.
Por, z. Wagley said enrollments were down and students had chosen to study elsewhere.
“They’re looking at other destinations. UK, Canada and [the] “The U.S. is really expanding because those destinations are not closed,” Wagley said.
“Just opening the borders and saying goodbye will not work. I think we need a solid plan where we can all work together for the good of this great state.”
If the borders reopen as scheduled on December 15, Ms. Mukherjee’s husband will fly to Australia two days before Christmas.
It is a reunion she has been dreaming of for 22 months.
“So be patient, keep going and that’s how I stayed here.”
