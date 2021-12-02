International
Support is coming for the victims of the tragic accident in west London, Ont.
People in London, Ont., Are saddened by the death of an eight-year-old girl in a crash southwest of the city. Eleven female pedestrians were injured when a group of 76-year-old drivers got stuck, including Girl Guides, on Tuesday night.
“This is horrible,” said Patty Slater, a mother of two in the neighborhood. “My heart just hurts so much for this family and all the families involved.”
She left flowers at the scene, where police say the 76-year-old woman driving west on Riverside Drivefirst hit another vehicle stopped at a red light on Wonderland Road. She drove through the intersection, climbed a curb, then hit a light pole and a small tree before hitting a group walking along the north side of the road.
“No parent is supposed to bury their child,” Slater said. “Our neighborhood has had so many tragedies this year. It’s a lot. Now we’re going through it again.”
London Mayor Ed Holder said he felt he was “punched” when he heard about the incident. He visited the scene of the clash with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on Wednesday afternoon.
I’m heartbroken for the family of the little girl killed in last night ‘s clash near Wonderland and Riverside. This is beyond tragic. All Londoners share this grief. Our thoughts also remain fixed on those who are still in the hospital as we hope and pray for full recovery.
“They are watching this and they are getting hurt,” he said, referring to people in London. “I think they’m exhausted and tired, and we just want things to go back to normal as they once were, and I do not even know what that means anymore.”
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and there is no evidence that it was a deliberate act. She was not injured or taken to hospital. No charges have been filed.
“We want to send a signal of hope to the community that we should all gather around these families,” Holder explained as he laid flowers. “
On June 6, the London family was killed after a black truck collided with them during an evening walk. Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaaland, Salman Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez survived.
“This community has gone through so much in 2021,” Holder said.
Pedestrians were hit in Tuesday’s clash between the ages of six and 40. Police say an adult and four children remain in hospital in good condition. One child is considered to be in good condition in hospital and a teenager and another child have been released.
The name of the eight-year-old girl who died has not been made public, but she was a schoolgirl who attended a school within the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
In the name of #TVDSB, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends affected by the horrific traffic accident last night, especially the family of the 8-year-old girl who passed away. Thank you for supporting our community.
The board said Wednesday that members of the trauma response team visited the victims’ schools to provide support for peers, teachers and staff. The information will also be sent to families at home to help parents and carers answer questions their children may have about the accident.
The London District Catholic School Board also issued a statement after one of the victims attended Notre Dame Public School.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic accident that occurred on Tuesday night on Riverside Drive. We are aware that this incident has affected a member of our community and we are gathering all the necessary details and information,” the board wrote. that is being supported. offered.
Police say investigations are ongoing.
