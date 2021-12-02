International
As the French election approaches, candidates have harsh attitudes towards immigrants
PARIS An influx of migrants out of control. A threat to French identity and stability. A reason to urgently close the borders of France.
The issue of immigration is dominating the political debate in the country five months before the presidential election, as right-wing and left-wing candidates strengthen their positions. The drowning last week of 27 migrants on the northern coast of France has only added to the argument that migration must be controlled.
Despite the harsh words in the campaign trail, the reality is much different: Almost all of France’s neighbors have a higher percentage of immigrants in their population. In the last decade, immigration has increased less in France than in the rest of Europe or other rich countries around the world.
The figures show that the migration situation in France is quite common, quite moderate, said Franois Hran, a leading migration expert who teaches at the Collge de France. They were not really an immigration-occupied country, Mr. Hran said.
This has not stopped politicians’ promises to impose a moratorium on immigration, to hold a referendum on the issue or simply to close borders in contrast to movements by other rich countries, such as Germany and Australia, to attract workers. migrants to make up for labor shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. While restaurants, hotels, construction companies and other French services face shortages of workers, politicians across the ideological spectrum have proposed salary increases, but not the number of immigrants allowed in the country.
In France, we never talk about economics when we talk about immigration, said Emmanuelle Auriol, an economist at the Toulouse School of Economics and co-author of a recent government-sponsored study. report describing how France’s growth has been hampered by its immigration policies. The whole conversation is about national identity.
The fear that traditional French identity is threatened by Muslim immigrants from Africa driven for decades, whether openly from the far right or with the eyes and whistles of dogs from others, has long consumed discussions about immigration. A series of terrorist attacks in recent years, some carried out by the children of immigrants raised in France, have heightened these fears.
These concerns have had a cumulative effect in France by making every embrace of immigration political suicide, thwarting the reforms needed to attract skilled workers from abroad and pushing inside a country once known as a global crossroads.
We were in a new phase, said Philippe Corcuff, a far-right expert who teaches at the Institute for Political Studies in Lyon. What we were seeing is the result of what has happened in France for the last 15 years: the collapse of the left, which is now silent on immigration, and the rise of the far right, which may ultimately not win the election, but is being decided. terms of the debate.
Candidates among Republicans, the main center-right party, agree on the need to regain border control and tighten immigrants’ right to social benefits. A candidate, Michel Barnier, who served as the European Union’s negotiator with Britain during the Brexit talks, even proposed amending France’s constitution to be able to impose a moratorium on immigration for three to five years.
On the left, while most candidates have chosen to remain silent, a former economy minister vowed block remittances sent home by migrants through Western Union in countries for which he said they refused to repatriate citizens who are in France illegally. The proposal followed President Emmanuel Macrons last announcement that he would address the problem by reducing the number of visas issued to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
On the far right, Ric Zemmour, the writer and television personality who on Tuesday announced a presidential candidacy in the coming years, said France’s survival is in jeopardy because immigration from Muslim nations threatens its Christian heritage.
We will not allow ourselves to be dominated, to become vassals, to conquer, to colonize, said Mr. Zemmour in a video announcing his candidacy. We will not allow ourselves to be replaced.
With Mr. Zemmours’s candidacy, the previously taboo topic of major replacement, a conspiracy theory that accuses politicians like Mr. Macron on using immigration to replace white and Christian people has become part of the electoral discourse. Mr. Zemmour accused successive French governments hiding the reality of our replacement and there said that Mr. Macron wants to dismantle France in Europe and Africa.
During a recent prime-time DeBAte, while center-right candidates were reluctant to embrace the expression quoted by white supremacists in the mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas, they indicated that the replacement threat represented a real problem facing France.
According to one poll, 61 per cent of French respondents said they believed Europe’s white and Christian population would undergo a major replacement by Muslim immigrants.
The intensity of the election rhetoric contrasts with the recent elections in Germany, where immigration was not a problem even though Germany has led Europe in accepting refugees in recent years.
Immigration was lacking in the campaign in Germany, said Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD.
There is a French obsession with immigration issues, Mr Dumont added. In reality, France is not a major country for immigration.
In 2020, Frances part of the immigrants in its population 13 percent was below the OECD average. This percentage increased by 16 percent between 2010 and 2020.
In contrast, immigrants made up 16 percent of Germany’s population, an increase of 30 percent over the same period.
France stopped hiring large numbers of workers from its former colonies in North Africa after a long period of economic growth ended in the mid-1970s, a few years before the rise of the far-right, anti-immigrant National Front. , now known as the National Rally, which helped make immigration a radioactive topic in French politics.
Since then, migrant workers have accounted for only a small proportion of new emigration, which has been dominated by foreign students and family-related immigrants.
We accept immigrants not to work, but to join their spouses, said Ms. Auriol, economist.
The result is that France’s immigration population is much less diverse than in other rich countries. In 2019, more than 40 percent of all arrivals came from Africa, particularly Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, according to the government. data.
This lack of diversity coupled with the concentration of young immigrants in urban areas like Paris fuels immigration-related anxieties, said Patrick Weil, an immigration historian who teaches at the Panthon-Sorbonne University in Paris and Yale.
While anti-immigrant sentiment played a role in former President Donald J. Trumps’s 2016 campaign, immigration to France, closely linked to its colonial history, particularly to Algeria and other Muslim nations, makes it an even more burning topic. , said Mr. Weil.
In France there is a link between immigration and religion, while in the United States they are separate, Mr Weil said.
Driven by the right, fears about immigration and an alleged threat to France’s Christian heritage make it extremely difficult to develop any discussion about reform to attract qualified foreign immigrants, said Ms. Auriol, economist.
Current immigration policies, she added, hamper economic growth and economic recovery from the pandemic.
Modest changes have been made in recent years. But they are insufficient to attract the kind of motivated and skilled immigrants that France desperately needs to bring innovation and fresh thinking, Ms Auriol said. Given the anti-immigration climate, France also attracts relatively few citizens of other European Union countries who can move freely in France and suffers from a low retention of foreign students after graduation, she said.
In the 20th century, all the talented people of the world came to Paris, she added. Immigrants who contributed to the economic greatness of France, its scientific greatness and its cultural greatness. We were an open place. What happened to us?
Lontine Gallois contributed to reporting.
