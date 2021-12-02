As the French election approaches, candidates have harsh attitudes towards immigrants

PARIS An influx of migrants out of control. A threat to French identity and stability. A reason to urgently close the borders of France.

The issue of immigration is dominating the political debate in the country five months before the presidential election, as right-wing and left-wing candidates strengthen their positions. The drowning last week of 27 migrants on the northern coast of France has only added to the argument that migration must be controlled.

Despite the harsh words in the campaign trail, the reality is much different: Almost all of France’s neighbors have a higher percentage of immigrants in their population. In the last decade, immigration has increased less in France than in the rest of Europe or other rich countries around the world.

The figures show that the migration situation in France is quite common, quite moderate, said Franois Hran, a leading migration expert who teaches at the Collge de France. They were not really an immigration-occupied country, Mr. Hran said.