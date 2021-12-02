Montreal Public Health Plans ‘Suppressive’ Approach to Omicron-Montreal Variant Cases

Montrealis prepares a “suppressive” approach to COVID-19 infections involving the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, including aggressive protocols for isolating cases and tracking contacts, the city’s director of public health said Wednesday.

Public health will take a similar approach to what helped the city avoid a third wave of COVID-19 in the spring, Dr. told reporters. Mylene Drouin. The most noticeable difference, she added, is that Omicron case contacts will need to be isolated even if they are fully vaccinated.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to be more aggressive when we have a chance,” she said.

“Contacts about those cases will be isolated even though they are doubly vaccinated and we will see when we have more information on the characteristics of this variant if we will have to go to the contacts of contacts, to expand. the spectrum of people we will isolate. ”

The story goes down the ad

READ MORE: Quebec confirms first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Drouin said officials would also be quicker to close classrooms or workplaces in cases of possible exposure to the variant.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Quebec had confirmed a case of the Omicron variant. Drouin said the case involved a person from Montreal who was double-vaccinated and asymptomatic, and whom she said was unlikely to have infected anyone else in town.

Drouin’s update came as Quebec reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, with nearly 1,200 new infections on Wednesday. In addition to 1,196 new cases, the province also reported two other deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.

She said the number of Montreal cases has risen steadily over the past five weeks, to about 250 a day, but she said hospitalizations in the city have remained stable or even declined slightly. Drouin said current case levels are similar to those at the peak of the fourth wave in September, adding that she expected them to rise for several more weeks as people gather inside.

Trends Alec Baldwin says he “did not pull the trigger” in the fatal “Rust” shooting

London, Ont. Collision: 8-year-old girl dies, Canadian Guide girl members clash between pedestrians

Sonia Belanger, head of the regional health authority representing central south Montreal, said the city had plans to vacate about 500 hospital beds if the variant ever caused an increase in cases.

READ MORE: Omicron and travel: What new reimbursement and insurance restrictions mean

Drouin said officials still do not know much about the Omicron variant and that they do not yet know if it is more contagious or virulent than previous types. She noted that the “oppressive” approach she is planning is designed primarily to buy time against the variant and that it will be difficult to adhere to if it begins to spread widely.

The story goes down the ad

Earlier Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dube said health authorities had expected cases across the province to increase as some restrictions were eased in November. But Dube said at a news conference that the government does not want daily figures to rise in the holiday season, when Quebecers are expected to gather inside.

“What I want the Quebecers to remember is we need to keep those numbers low so we can get into Christmas at the right level, and not just for us, but for the people who work in hospitals,” he said. ai.

“So there is no panic, but we need to be really vigilant over the coming weeks.”

Dube declined to answer a number of questions about whether the high figures would affect the rules surrounding Christmas rallies. He said the increase in cases is problematic because children between the ages of five and 11 have just started to be vaccinated and because most adults have not received a booster dose. Hospitalizations in the province have increased by about 10 a day, he said.

Health workers administered just over 23,000 doses of vaccine in the previous 24 hours, according to provincial data. About 12,000 of them went for children under 12, and another 6,123 were boosters given to those 70 and older.

Both Drouin and Dube have said the vaccine campaign for children under 12 is going well. Drouin, however, said that at present, authorities have the capacity to send mobile vaccination teams to about half of the city’s primary schools. She called on as many parents as possible to bring their children to mass vaccination centers to protect them as soon as possible.

The story goes down the ad

Dube said officials in the province have not identified any new cases involving the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, adding that authorities are examining all of Tuesday’s positive cases for that variant of concern.

















2:19

Confusion, frustration mount over Canada’s new travel rules as Omicron variant spreads





Previous video



The next video





View link »

<br />

