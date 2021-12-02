Russia’s Blinken and Lavrov meet amid tensions over Ukraine





Speaking during the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm, Lavrov warned that NATO enlargement to the East would affect the “fundamental interests” of Russian security.

He stressed that although Russia “does not want any conflict” with NATO over Ukraine, it retains “the right to choose the ways to ensure its legitimate security interests”.

“And let us not forget, of course, the proclaimed principle of indivisibility and security, including in the OSCE, in the NATO Council of Russia, which says that no one has the right to strengthen his own security at the expense of the security of others. . “And further NATO progress in the East will definitely affect our core security interests.”

Meanwhile, the United States warned again that there would be “serious consequences” if Russia committed to “pursuing a confrontation” with Ukraine.

Blinken told those present at the summit that the United States has “deep concerns about Russia’s plans for a new aggression against Ukraine.” This aggression would “push us in exactly the opposite direction,” Blinken said, stressing “it is simply not in anyone’s interest.” He added that “the best way to avoid the crisis is through diplomacy”, urging Russia to respect the Minsk peace agreements reached in 2015 between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. Interpretation of this and other essential OSCE documents emerged as a barrier between the two countries, with Lavrov saying it was “clear” that the US and Russia were interpreting them in “different ways”. Blinken criticized Russia’s adherence to the Helsinki Final Act, a multilateral agreement dating back to 1975, saying the country “continues to violate Helsinki principles and repeatedly obstructs the work of this organization.” Despite the allegations, the two officials acknowledged the importance of dialogue, with Lavrov acknowledging “the importance of our two states for global stability and security, including in the Euro-Atlantic area”. Blinken also held a bilateral meeting Thursday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, in which the top US diplomat reiterated “Washington’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.” The OSCE summit comes after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia, which was dominated by concerns about recent events in Belarus and Russia’s intentions in Ukraine. The US and NATO say Russia is increasing the number of combat troops near its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia plans to invade Ukraine and sees NATO support for the country as a threat to Russia’s western border. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for specific agreements that would exclude any further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of its armaments near Russia’s borders. On Tuesday, Putin said NATO military expansion near the Russian border and the deployment of missile systems in Ukraine would cross a “red line” for Russia. In response to Western actions that Russia perceives as a threat, the country is developing its own hypersonic missile weapons.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt reported from Stockholm, Niamh Kennedy from London and Anna Chernova from Moscow.

