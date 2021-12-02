The UK must continue talks on climate action, say official advisers Climate crisis

According to a evaluation of the Cop26 summit by the Climate Change Committee.

The UK has one of the most ambitious 2030 emissions targets in the world, according to official government advisers, but does not have all the policies in place to deliver it.

In particular, the CCC said, the government should draw up a strong plan to reduce emissions from agriculture, which produces 10% of emissions in the UK, and address a loophole in the policy of changing behavior to shift diets from meat and milk and limiting the growing demand for flights. .

The UK hosted Cop26 in Glasgow and retains the presidency until November 2022, giving it a vital role in leading international action.

The CCC said overseas aid spending should return to 0.7% of GDP as soon as possible. The reduction in UK aid was criticized by developing countries at the summit as undermining confidence in rich countries to deliver the promised funds.

The UK and other countries also have a duty to act on their commitment to the Glasgow climate pact to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, although the CCC said no fossil fuel subsidies should be classified as efficient. The UK subsidizes fossil fuels by 12.5 billion a year, according to a report.

Next year is critical to climate action in the UK and internationally, said John Gummer, chairman of the CCC. At home, we need to follow the speech and urgently deliver action on the net zero strategy.

At the global level, the UK should continue to encourage stronger climate action and insist on rapid emission reductions and stronger adaptation through all diplomatic channels. The ultimate success of the Glasgow climate pact will be measured in climate risks avoided, not in words on one page.

The CCC said Cop26 offered an increase in ambitions to reduce carbon emissions worldwide, but the countries’ current climate policies did not come close to achieving those goals and would mean a catastrophic 2.7C of global warming.

He said the success of Cop26 can only be measured by the actions that will follow in the coming year and beyond.

The government released its zero-net strategy in October, which included the end of new gas boilers by 2035 and a mandate requiring carmakers to sell a minimum number of electric vehicles by 2024. The strategy largely followed the advice of CCC, but councilors said Thursday that lacking policies need to be implemented urgently.

The CCC warned earlier that the strategy had nothing to say about reducing meat eating or limiting flight growth, making hitting climate targets more dangerous and difficult. The government released a research paper on the behavior change in October, but withdrew it quickly, saying it had been issued incorrectly.

For fossil fuel subsidies and other fiscal measures, the CCC recommended that the Treasury initiate a review of the role of the tax system in providing net zero. This was missing in a Treasury estimate published along with the zero net strategy.

The CCC said the UK’s commitment to the Glasgow climate pact could be further demonstrated by stronger action to tackle the UK’s widest carbon footprint, such as applying stricter green standards to both UK and imported goods and the imposition of a carbon border tax on polluting imports. , as the EU was already considering.

The CCC also suggested the use of commercial leverage. The UK was criticized in September for removing references to the temperature goals of the Paris climate deal from a possible trade deal with Australia.

Funding to help developing countries cope with the climate emergency was a key issue in Glasgow. The CCC said the UK’s ongoing presidency needs to meet the commitments made, including doubling funding to adjust and establishing a constructive dialogue on losses and damages.

Loss and damage is the term for compensating for the damage caused to the poorest countries, which have done little to cause global warming. In Glasgow, a coalition of 134 countries, representing 85% of the world’s population, called for the establishment of a facility for loss and damage, but the proposal was rejected by the US.