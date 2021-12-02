Citing Covid-19, Climate and Wars, the UN urges donors to increase funding





GENEVA When the United Nations made a final call for humanitarian aid before the pandemic, it asked donors for about $ 29 billion. But in the past year alone, there has been a huge increase in the number of people in need of help. And so the United Nations is asking for more $ 41 billion in aid. As the pandemic enters its third year and the number of conflicts and climate change increases, the United Nations said on Thursday it had to help 183 million people in 63 countries suffering the consequences. This compared to 100 million people at the time of the last appeal, in 2019. More than 1 percent of the world’s population has now been displaced by conflict and disaster, Martin Griffiths, the United Nations emergency co-ordinator, told reporters in Geneva, announcing the launch of funding for organizations in 2022. Some 45 million people now face with hunger, some as a result of climate change. The pandemic has already forced 20 million people into extreme poverty, he said, citing World Bank estimates, and the new Omicron variant would further increase economic damage. With Covid continuing to threaten us and continuing to change, we will continue to see growing humanitarian needs, he said.

Funding needed for humanitarian aid has doubled in four years, and nine countries’ programs now require more than $ 1 billion each in aid, according to the United Nations. At the top of the list are Afghanistan and Syria, each of which needs more than $ 4 billion. Behind them comes Yemen, which needs $ 3.9 billion. International aid in 2021 averted the threat of famine in South Sudan and Yemen, where UN agencies provided food for 10 million people. But many aid programs are heavily underfunded, forcing aid agencies to cut food rations. Without immediate and sustained action to prevent famine, humanitarian needs will far exceed those of the last decade, the United Nations appeal says. Mr Griffiths sounded a special alarm for the conflict in Ethiopia, where the United Nations is trying to distribute aid to nine million people in the war-torn north and another 21 million in the rest of the country. He also highlighted the political challenges of delivering aid to Afghanistan, where the effects of severe drought and economic collapse have left 24 million people facing acute hunger. But international aversion to helping the Taliban has led to a freeze on international reserves and banking transactions.

Donor governments needed assurances that funding did not empower the Taliban, he said. Griffiths, but to enable the payment of employee salaries, the world needs to understand that it needs to put money through state structures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/02/world/europe/united-nations-funding.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos