Biden to announce home test reimbursement for COVID-19, tougher testing for international travelers





Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for home tests, President Biden announced Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing, according to a conference call by an official. top administration on Wednesday. The new measures the president is expected to outline in comments to the National Institutes of Health are part of a new administration strategy to curb the virus this winter, as Omicron coronavirus variant raises concerns about how easily it can spread, how severe its symptoms are, and whether existing vaccines are effective against it. International travelers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the US, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. As soon as possible Order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already applied to almost all incoming international travelers, including U.S. citizens, but had allowed fully vaccinated travelers a 3-day window, as opposed to a 1-day window, to be tested for unvaccinated travelers, based on agency modeling. The updated request would remove the extra days that fully vaccinated travelers were allowed to be tested, an effort to reduce the risk of carrying COVID infections in the US Mr Biden’s remarks are not expected to affect internal testing requirements or post-trip quarantine or testing requirements. Those who are uninsured or have public health insurance, such as Medicare or Medicaid, will not be eligible to be reimbursed for home test purchases, although the administration will distribute 50 million free home tests to health clinics and other sites. of the community. . The changes are being made a day after the first case of The Omicron variant was discovered in the US, to a fully vaccinated person in Northern California who had recently traveled from South Africa. However, the measures the president will discuss – which also includes a nationwide campaign to increase reinforcements and efforts to ensure that children stay in school despite the pandemic – do nothing new to get more tests in houses on the market. The senior administration official who spoke to reporters Wednesday night noted that the administration has already worked with manufacturers to increase the production of in-house tests. Home tests will also not be covered retroactively. The official said the administration would rely on the First Household Act, as amended by the CARES Act, to require insurance providers to conduct home tests free of charge. As part of a national campaign to increase booster doses, pharmacies will expand the availability of appointments, and millions of Americans will be sent texts, phone calls, and emails informing them of the availability of booster vaccines. The president will also announce the expansion of family vaccination clinics to be a “one stop” for grandparents, parents and children to be vaccinated together. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also review its COVID-19 prevention policies in schools so that all classrooms and schools do not have to close for a positive case. The president will also announce the extension of the mandate of federal masks on public transportation until mid-March. It was scheduled to expire in January. – Tim Perry and Alexander Tin contributed to this report. More



Kathryn Watson Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC

