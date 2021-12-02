The IOF launches a global petition on behalf of patients with bone disorders





The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is calling on individuals and organizations to sign or approve the IOF Global Patient Charter, a global petition in support of the right of people with bone disorders to receive timely diagnosis and care.

When it comes to osteoporosis and other bone disorders, timely diagnosis, treatment and post-fracture care can make all the difference in patients’s lives. Whether they have osteoporosis, which is relatively common, or a rare skeletal disorder, many patients remain undiagnosed and untreated. And, they may struggle to have a voice in their treatment, or to find the affordable care and ongoing support they need to lead active, mobile, and independent lives. IOF President Professor Cyrus Cooper said: Skeletal health is often at the bottom of the line when it comes to evaluation and management. For example, while a typical adult medical checkup almost always involves an assessment of hypertension, relatively few patients are given a bone health assessment or asked about their personal osteoporosis risk factors. Also, in many countries reimbursement for diagnostic scans and prescribed medications is limited, leaving needed treatment out of reach for some patients in need. Bones broken due to osteoporosis (known as fragility fractures) affect one in three women and one in five men aged 50 and over. Without identification and treatment, a first broken bone can herald the onset of a cycle of fragile fractures that can cause pain, immobility, and loss of quality of life. Hip and spine fractures are among the most life-changing and life-threatening. In the year after a thigh fracture, 40% of patients are unable to walk independently and 33% of patients are completely dependent or in a nursing home. Despite the great personal and social cost of the disease, people with osteoporosis often remain undiagnosed and untreated. Rare bone diseases, which make up approximately 500 of ca. 7000 rare diseases, have been a largely neglected area in healthcare. Lack of knowledge about these diseases among health professionals is a major problem, and for this reason many people with rare bone disorders struggle to be accurately diagnosed or receive long-term care that can make the difference in health and quality. of their lives. While progress has been made over the last decade thanks to the wider availability of genetic diagnostics and the development of new pharmaceutical treatment options, much more needs to be done to ensure that people with rare skeletal diseases receive the care they need. with Global IOF Patient Charter, now available in 34 languages, the IOF protects the rights of all people with osteoporosis and other bone disorders as follows: diagnostic – Timely and accurate assessment and diagnosis of osteoporosis, risk of fracture and collapse, as well as rare bone disorders;

– Timely and accurate assessment and diagnosis of osteoporosis, risk of fracture and collapse, as well as rare bone disorders; PATIENT CARE – Access to effective intervention options including treatment, lifestyle changes, and regular review of drug treatment by appropriate health care professionals; access to fracture care coordination programs for optimal post-fracture care;

– Access to effective intervention options including treatment, lifestyle changes, and regular review of drug treatment by appropriate health care professionals; access to fracture care coordination programs for optimal post-fracture care; PATIENT VOICE – Inclusion and selection in a long-term management plan with defined goals;

– Inclusion and selection in a long-term management plan with defined goals; SUPPORTING – Care and support from society and health care providers, to ensure an active and independent life. IOF CEO Dr Philippe Halbout added: Worldwide, millions of people with osteoporosis and other bone diseases do not receive the timely diagnosis and care they need to prevent painful and life-changing fractures. By signing or approving the IOF Global Patient Charter, individuals and organizations can support IOF advocacy efforts. As a community of concerned citizens and organizations, we will work together to encourage policymakers to prioritize bone health and the rights of all patients with bone disorders. > Sign or approve Global IOF Patient Charter ### ABOUT IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the largest non-governmental organization in the world dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members include scientific experts, as well as 300 patient associations and medical and research organizations in all regions of the world. Together, the IOF network works to make fracture prevention and healthy mobility a global healthcare priority. https://www.osteoporosis.foundation [email protected] @iofbonehealth

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/news/iof-launches-global-petition-behalf-patients-bone-disorders-20211202-1034 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos