Work / Life: updating international employment news

Issue 44

Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update.

Major changes in labor law in the UAE

A new labor law in the UAE will enter into force on 2 February 2022. It applies to all employees in the private sector with two exceptions: those based in the Dubai International Finance Center and the Abu Dhabi Global Market . Means significant changes in employment practices. One is that all employees must be employed on fixed-term contracts, no more than three years. Those who currently have indefinite employment contracts will see them converted by February 2, 2023. Other changes include the ability to pay employees in any currency; extended part-time and flexible work arrangements; new provisions on discrimination, bullying and harassment; reviews of service termination bonus calculations; changes in maternity leave and compassionate leave; curbs the duration of non-compete restrictions on contracts; and changes in probationary periods. More about the changes in detail here.

Labor Council elections: French leaders are given the right to vote

Until now, employees ‘assimilated with the employer’ were not allowed to vote in the election of members of the Social and Economic Committee (‘KSE’) (ie the Labor Council). Employees ‘assimilated with the employer’ are those who represent the employer to the employee delegates, or have special managing authority. Examples include the Head of HR, or a manager who has the right to hire or sanction other employees. These individuals are required to be neutral, which means they were barred from voting in the election of CSE members.

In November 2021, Constitutional Council (French Supreme Court which adjudicates cases in the light of the French Constitution) Decided that the rule constituted a disproportionate violation of the principle of employee participation. Therefore, they stated that from 31 October 2022, employees ‘assimilated by the employer’ would be allowed to vote in the election of CSE members.

Wage increase in Germany for almost two million workers

The new coalition government in Germany will take office in December. Led by the Social Democrats, the coalition will set a minimum wage of 12 / hour. This is an increase of 3.50 from the initial 8.50 set in 2015 when the national minimum wage was introduced. Wage increases will affect the salaries of almost two million people in Germany.

Gender wage gap in Germany

The new German government has vowed to address the gender pay gap in the country, which, at 19.2%, is one of the largest in Europe. He hopes to introduce stronger legislation to reduce the gap and increase wage transparency. At the moment, the German government is supporting the EU directive on wage transparency, which is being debated by the European Commission and parliament. It is possible that this may not go so far as to address the German gender pay gap after the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations commented that the directive fails to address the root causes of wage inequality, such as career choice and part-time work. .

Unemployment in the Netherlands falls to pre-COVID levels

The unemployment rate in the Netherlands fell to 2.9% in October 2021 which is the same as the country’s unemployment rate in February 2020, one month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The low rate has been attributed to the country’s strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and that labor demand is high with staff shortages in a number of sectors. Indeed, at the end of September 2021, there was 126 vacancies for every 100 unemployed. This is the second consecutive quarter that the Netherlands has more vacancies than unemployed individuals.

European workers tempted by social media work

According to a Morgan Stanley survey of 12,500 people based in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK, about one in 10 workers is considering leaving his main job in the next six months, and instead seek to make money from social media, e-commerce or trading platforms. The survey showed that those earning less than 40,000 a year were more eager to change jobs and that ‘millennials’ were the most inclined age group to pursue opportunities online.

Banks pledge to compensate Hong Kong-based staff for the cost of the hotel in quarantine

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have said they will compensate their Hong Kong-based teams for the hotel quarantine expenses they face when returning to the city from special types of personal travel. Currently, Hong Kong requires that most incoming passengers be isolated for up to 21 days in specific hotels. Financial companies have warned that strict rules make it difficult to hire and retain employees in Hong Kong. Starting in December, Morgan Stanley plans to offer a single payment of up to $ 5,130 to staff who must quarantine on their return to the city after visiting family members abroad. JP Morgan said he would develop a similar policy.