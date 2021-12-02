The US misses the deadline for filing an international human rights case on border killings

The United States did not respond in time to an international human rights case alleging that border officials used excessive force when they killed Anastasio Hernandez Rojas in 2010 and that they were not held accountable because of a system of impunity that protected individuals. included, according to documents. in matter.

This is the first known case that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, part of the Organization of American States, has received in connection with a murder by US law enforcement.

Lawyers representing the Hernndez Rojas family said the Biden administrations ‘failure to respond at all to the evidence presented by their team runs counter to administrations’ claims that they are a global leader in human rights and democracy.

If the United States does not respond in a timely and diligent manner, it means giving authoritarian regimes on the American continent permission to do the same, said Roxanna Altholz, co-director of the International Clinic for Human Rights at UC Berkeley Law Schools and co-counsel in the IACHR lawsuit. We were talking about the worst violations in the hemisphere. This is the Inter-American Commission document and this case certainly fits into that dock.

The U.S. State Department, which is responsible for representing the United States in cases before the international court, said it is working to respond to the commission. He did not respond to further inquiries from the Union-Tribune about what he believes is the deadline or the consequences of the missed deadline.

The United States takes petitions before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights very seriously, and we work diligently to respond to those petitions, the State Department said through an official who declined to be named. The United States is working through the IACHR, as is the standard procedure, to respond to this petition. We have no further comment at this time.

Hernndez Rojas was killed by Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents who beat and tortured him in the process of deporting him to the Port of Inlet in San Ysidro. In the international case evidence has emerged suggesting that a special team from the Border Patrol worked to cover up what happened.

The Trump administration tried to drop the case into the admissibility phase by arguing that there was justice because the family received a $ 1 million payment in 2017 in a civil lawsuit. The Commission rejected this argument and allowed the matter to pass to the meritorious stage.

In one document given to Hernndez Rojas’s lawyers, the IACHR indicated that the deadline for any submission by the Biden administration to respond to the lengthy package of evidence presented on behalf of the family as part of the merit conference would be 13 October. This deadline can not be extended further, the document says.

But there was no file from the Biden administration.

This means that the commission can accept as fact the information presented during the merit phase by the lawyers representing the family of Hernndez Rojas, said Altholz.

Altholz said the missed deadline is an indication that the United States is not working diligently to respond.

The Biden administration is seeking to be a global leader, so be a global leader. If they say they are working diligently and seriously, then work diligently and seriously, Altholz said. Must be more than words in an email.

Maria Puga, the widow of Hernandez Rojas, said she hopes the occasion will help families like her.

Our communities deserve answers and we will not stop until we get them, Puga said. Anastasio was a man, a father, a brother and a son. And we honor him by fighting for our dignity, by fighting for our human rights. I hope President Biden hears my plea to acknowledge my grief and hold border agents accountable.

Altholz, who has filed lawsuits before the commission for decades, said many of the cases the court hears involve extrajudicial killings. Sometimes countries are ordered to apologize publicly, offer reparations to victims and their families, and reopen criminal cases.

The commission will not only determine whether the United States is responsible for the killings and cover-ups, but also what the state should do to repair the damage it has caused, she said. One of the reasons victims, family members, and lawyers turn to the Inter-American Commission is because their decisions have an impact.

Altholz plans to request a hearing on the issue in 2022.