Most Canadians want to relinquish the British monarchy. How feasible is it? – National

Canada’s ties to the British monarchy are under scrutiny once again after Barbados formally removed British Queen Elizabeth as head of state and became a republic this week.

For Barbados, the transition on Tuesday marked the end of the last colonial ties left nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived in the Caribbean island.

Read more: Barbados celebrates after officially becoming a republic, severing ties with the British monarchy

There is now a renewed debate in Canada over whether to pursue Barbados supremacy, with a majority of Canadians saying the monarchy is becoming less important or no longer important, new polls show.

According to a survey by Angus Reid published Tuesday, more than 50 percent say Canada should not remain a constitutional monarchy indefinitely, while a quarter say it should.

The story goes down the ad

The same poll also suggests that as long as Queen Elizabeth II continues to reign, 55 percent of Canadians support continuing to recognize her as the official head of state.

















2:15

A growing number of Canadians support the fall of the monarchy: poll





Growing Canadians Support Monarchy Fall: March 1, 2021 poll



However, this support has declined over the years, polls show.

In an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News in March 2021, two in three Canadians, or 66 per cent of respondents, said the Queen and the Royal Family should not have any formal role in Canadian society, as they are simply celebrities and nothing more. .

That was two percent more than last year and six percent since 2016, according to Ipsos.

The declining support comes amid uncertainty over the health of the 95-year-old monarchs who has recently limited her public appearances.

The story goes down the ad

“Despite the declining Canadian enthusiasm for the royal family, eliminating the monarchy in Canada will be a complex process.”

To make any changes to the role of the Queen or her representatives in Canada, there must be unanimous consent from the House of Commons, the Senate and each of the provincial legislatures to amend the constitution, a process that can take years to complete.

Read more: How could Canada be divided with the monarchy

According to our constitution, all 10 provinces must agree to changes to the Queen’s office and it is very difficult for all 10 provinces to be on the same page at the same time, said Carolyn Harris, historian and author of Rising rights: 1000 years of royal parents.

The story goes down the ad

Because Canada’s indigenous communities have their treaties with the Crown, the First Nations will also need to be consulted for any transition to occur, Harris said.

So in Canada, it would be a very complicated process compared to the relatively straightforward process in Barbados, she told Global News.

















2:42

The Queen responds to Harry and Meghan’s general interview





The Queen responds to Harry and Meghan’s general interview on March 9, 2021



Citizens for a Republic of Canada (CCR), a nonprofit group, acknowledges there will be challenges when it comes to changing the Constitution, but still encourages discussion.

Trends Longer gaps between mRNA vaccine doses provide stronger immune response: Canadian study

London, Ont. Collision: 8-year-old girl dies, Canadian Guide girl members clash between pedestrians

Among the obstacles highlights on its website it’s an unfair formula for change. “

Complicating these difficulties is the topic of how Canadians should elect their new head of state and what role he would play in the federal system, the CCR says.

The story goes down the ad

In practical terms, the abolition of the monarchy would not change much for Canada, as the Queen has no political authority, argued Melanie Newton, associate professor of history at the University of Toronto.

And the federal government could become a republic without the indigenous people necessarily having to give up those symbolic ties to the British monarchy, she said.

Barbados’s move to become a republic was the culmination of a push of more than two decades to relinquish the monarchy.

A “big change” occurred last year, fueled by racial inequalities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, access to vaccines and the Black Lives protest movement around the world, Newton said.

Read more: 53% of Canadians skeptical of future monarchy beyond Queen’s reign: Ipsos poll

The story goes down the ad

In a historic speech to the throne in September 2020, Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason told the world that Barbados was removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

A two-thirds majority was needed to change the country’s constitution.

Parliament approved unanimously Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Draft Law, 2021 last month, effectively transferring the responsibilities of governor general to a new president position.

Mason was elected the island’s first president by the Barbados parliament on October 20 and was officially sworn in on November 30.

















5:46

Barbados becomes a republic and splits with the Queen





Barbados becomes a republic and splits with the Queen



Cynthia Barrow-Giles, a professor of political science at the University of Western India, said the move to the republic represents a moment of pride for many barbarians.

This move is very emblematic of the reversal of the yoke of British colonialism and along with it some of the negative connotations that people have been dealing with recently regarding the character of British colonialism, she told Global News.

The story goes down the ad

But there is still considerable work to be done in terms of constitution and governance, Barrow-Giles added.

The process of becoming a republic is much easier when there is a centralized system of government, as was the case with Barbados, she noted.

“The situation in Canada is a bit more complex than in the Caribbean,” she said.

What about the other Commonwealth nations?

Other Caribbean nations have also left the monarchy to become republics, including Trinidad and Tobago, but the last country to remove the Queen as head of state was Mauritius in 1992.

With Barbados severing ties, this goes away15 Commonwealth countries who have the queen as monarch, including Canada.

Read more: Barbados becomes a republic: What it means to the crown, the Commonwealth and Canada

The story goes down the ad

However, Barbados will remain part of the Commonwealth, a cluster of 54 countries across Africa, Asia, America and Europe.

Other Caribbean nations, including Jamaica and St. Lucia, have also discussed secession from the monarchy.

















7:36

Details on Queens’s growing health concerns





Details on Queens’s growing health concerns are November 16, 2021



Now, the Barbados move could spur republicanism within the Commonwealth, experts say.

It is certainly something that will be discussed and debated in the Commonwealth realms, especially since this transition does not mean a departure from the Commonwealth, Harris said.

Barrow-Giles agreed, saying, I would think that for many other Caribbean countries, the conversation would resume and hopefully we would make that transition.

with files from Global News Redmond Shannon