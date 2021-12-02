Omicron: How South African scientists discovered the variant and launched a global chain reaction





Just a few days later, the same phenomenon was reported to the Lancet Department of Molecular Pathology in Johannesburg.

Dr. Allison Glass, a pathologist with the Lancet, said the discovery coincided with an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in parts of South Africa.

In Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, less than 1% of people tested positive in early November, but this rose to 6% within two weeks and to 16% by Wednesday.

The revelation “raised concerns that we were on another rise,” Glass told CNN. “Our first thought was: There goes our quiet December and a Christmas break.” Three weeks later, what South African scientists had encountered would be known worldwide as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The increase in Gauteng did not go unnoticed in the South African Genomics Surveillance Network (NGS-SA). Its director, Tulio de Oliveira, called a meeting for November 23rd. it told the New Yorker “We heard from a member of our network that a private lab, Lancet Laboratories, had sent six genomes of a highly mutated virus. And when we looked at the genomes, we were very upset because they discovered a failure of one of the probes in the PCR test. . ” CERI rapidly improved sample testing in Gauteng and found that the variant appeared too often. Tulio later noted on Twitter that in less than two weeks the new variant “dominates all infections following a devastating Delta wave in South Africa”. The origin of a mystery It is not yet known where and when the Omicron first appeared. There is no identifiable “Patient Zero”, a first person known to be infected with the variant. As the director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told CNN on November 30, “We just can not estimate where this comes from.” “The first cases were recognized and identified in Botswana and then in South Africa,” Nkengasong said. But he noted: “Identifying a virus, a new type or a new variant does not mean it came from there.” “It could be a consequence of an outbreak, perhaps in some parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, where there is not a large amount of genomic surveillance and vaccination rates are low,” said Michael Head, a senior global health researcher. at the University of Southampton, told CNN in a telephone interview. Attempting to trace the origin of Omicron may be in vain if it has already been in circulation for some time. Trevor Bedford, of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Washington, said on Twitter that based on genomic analyzes from Botswana and South Africa, “the Omicron variant is likely to be born much earlier than it was spotted, probably in early October.” . Christian G. Andersen, a virologist at Andersen Laboratory in California, shared a similar view, posting on Twitter: “We can estimate that based on diversity in the sampled genomes and most estimates land by mid-October (with uncertainty wide), so we believe it is relatively young ”. There has also been a sharp increase in viral sewage load in the Pretoria area in late October and early November. Speaking to CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday, Michelle Groome of the South Africa Institute for Communicable Diseases said: “Our sewage survey actually warned us relatively early about these cases in Pretoria County.” But virologists admit that they are dealing with very preliminary information at the moment on the evolution and characteristics of Omicron. Transmitted through travel The rise in infections in early November may have formed the basis for many cases that are now being identified elsewhere. Most of the international cases tracked by CNN by the end of November involved people traveling from or through South Africa or from Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana and Namibia. For example, on November 11, four foreigners leaving Botswana tested positive for the coronavirus – tests that later (November 24, according to the Botswana Ministry of Health) would detect the Omicron variant. Also on November 11, a 36-year-old man from Hong Kong arrived home from a 20-day trip to South Africa, traveling through Qatar. Two days later, while in quarantine, he tested positive. Genome sequence confirmed Omicron. Some people who traveled home to Europe later infected their family members, including Germany and Italy. A CNN analysis of publicly available data shows that about 90% of Omicron infections recorded so far in Europe involved individuals who had traveled through or from South Africa. However, the ranking in many countries is quite limited. Only a very small percentage of Covid tests are subject to ranking, which requires more than a simple test. The current data almost certainly underestimate the prevalence of the variant. Not all roads lead to South Africa While some travelers from South Africa certainly wore this variant, there are other strange cases. One includes a Belgian woman who had traveled to Egypt via Turkey. She arrived home on November 11th – and tested positive for the variant 10 days later. Some confirmed cases in Canada relate to travelers from Nigeria. The case identified in Saudi Arabia on December 1 was that of a traveler from North Africa. And an Israeli doctor tested positive when he returned home from a conference in London. He had not been to South Africa. None of the nine cases reported in Scotland until 30 November had a travel history and all had taken part in the same event on 20 November. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that “the lack of any known travel or overseas links to these cases suggests that there is Omicron’s community broadcast in Scotland.” She also said the cases are unlikely to be the result of the COP26 climate change conference held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. It is now becoming clear that, although it arrived in Europe, Omicron was on the mainland for most of November. In the Netherlands, the RIVM health institute said it found Omicron in samples dating from November 19 and 23 – the earliest of them more than a week before passengers on a KLM flight arriving from Johannesburg were identified as the first known cases of Omicron instead. . “It’s still not clear if the people in question [in the earlier cases] “They have also been to South Africa,” RIVM said on Tuesday. There is still much to discover about the new variant of the coronavirus – how quickly it can spread, if it can avoid or inhibit existing vaccines, if it will result in mild symptoms for most infected people. For now the Delta variant remains the dominant type, accounting for 99.8% of the global sequences uploaded to the GISAID database, according to the latest WHO bulletin. But the bulletin also notes that “South Africa, where the Omicron was first discovered, has experienced a sharp increase recently in the number of cases in multiple provinces, coinciding with the discovery of the Omicron variant.” In the last two weeks, South Africa has gone from a weekly average of 290 cases per day to almost 3,800 daily cases. On Wednesday, authorities reported 8,561 new cases nationwide. Authorities said three-quarters of the positive tests listed in Gauteng province were Omicron. “Our cases are growing very fast, I think probably at the fastest pace we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, but it is unclear whether this is due to increased transmission of the omicron variant or due to immune escape,” he said. Michelle Groome. CNN. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week that “We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, the severity of the disease and the effectiveness of tests, therapies and vaccines,” he added. But the evidence shown – albeit preliminary – shows that Omicron has a good start. The world is still facing a new variant of the coronavirus that has already spread to nearly thirty countries on four continents.

CNN Ghazi Balkiz contributed to this report from Johannesburg and Zeena Saifi from Abu Dhabi.

