Vaccine cards required for EA Networks Center





People visiting the Ashburton County Council EA Network Center will need to show My Vaccine Pass when the district moves to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework tomorrow (Friday, December 3). The entire South Island will be included in the Orange level defense framework. The vaccine permit application is for qualified people who want to enter the gym, stadium, pool or cafe. All visitors will be required to enter through the main front entrance, where staff will be outside to check permits. Please get your vaccine card ready to ensure smooth entry. Community Services Group Manager Steve Fabish said the gym, stadium, swimming pools and cafes had shared ventilation systems, staff spaces and access points, so the center had to be considered as a single building. “We take the health and safety of our staff, center users and the community seriously and have worked through tips on how to better operate under the new Orange traffic light management system. “It is easier to manage our high volumes of foot traffic and safer for everyone to have the entire building below the vaccine permit requirements.” Fitness members and regular users have been contacted by email today for advice on the changes. All visitors to the center should also remember to scan and wear a face mask where required. Learn how to get My Vaccine Pass here:

https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccination-certificates/my-vaccine-pass/ “We thank the people for their continued support and look forward to continuing to provide a modern structure for recreation needs under the new Covid protection framework,” Mr Fabish said. Chief executive Hamish Riach said the council was working through the implications of the Orange-level rules on other Council facilities, including the Ashburton Public Library, the Art Gallery and Museum, and the Baring Square West administration building. “All these other facilities still have measures for contact tracking, wearing masks and physical distancing and do not require a permit for my vaccine at this stage.” The council will decide later this month whether or when there will be a vaccine request at these other facilities.

