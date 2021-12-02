US restricts relations on Belarus’s sovereign debt, raises sanctions





President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with the working group for the finalization of the draft of the new Constitution in Minsk, Belarus, November 15, 2021. Sergei Sheleg / BelTA / Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday imposed restrictions on deals on Belarus’s new sovereign debt issues and expanded sanctions on the country, targeting 20 individuals and 12 entities, as Washington stepped up pressure on Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. . The US Treasury Department said in a statement that punitive actions were taken to impose costs on the Belarusian government for enabling corruption, human rights abuses and orchestrating irregular migration, among other charges. “The United States stands with its international partners and allies in imposing costs on the Lukashenko regime (sic) for its miserable behavior, including the smuggling of migrants,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury Office for Control. of Foreign Assets. The Treasury issued a directive restricting Americans from transactions, insurance and other agreements on Belarus’s new sovereign debt with a maturity of more than 90 days issued on or after Thursday by the Ministry of Finance or the Development Bank. country. Washington also imposed sanctions on Belarus’s state-owned tourism company, Republican Unitary Enterprise Tsentrkurort, and seven Belarusian government officials over the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann in Washington Edited by Matthew Lewis

