Violinist Elias David Moncado Wins International Violin Competition Vladimir Spivakov | tidings





Elias David Moncado has won his second competition in two weeks, with a victory at the Vladimir Spivakov International Violin Competition in Ufa, Russia on November 25th. Spanish, German and Malaysian heritage violinist wins a 1918 violin made by Milanese composer Giuseppe Pedrazzini. The second prize of a violin Nicolas Caussin was awarded to Chisa Kitagawa from Japan, while the third prize of a violin Igor Ulitsky 2019 went to Jewon Wee from South Korea. In a statement, Moncado said, I am overwhelmed by emotions and still can not believe what happened today! It was a big dream for me. Yesterday, in the selection, the moment I played Tchaikovsky, I felt the atmosphere of the concert, as if it were a real concert, and that inspired me. I want to say words of gratitude to my parents, colleagues, teachers! And of course, for all those who took part in organizing the festival Moncado was the youngest winner ever at the Karol Lipiski Violin Competition 2019, as well as at the 7th Sendai International Violin Competition in Japan. This victory comes after his victory in the International Competition Valsesia Musica in Italy on 13 November. Two $ 1,000 cash prizes were awarded to Yulia Smirnova and Arseniya Sibileva, both from Russia. The jury was chaired by Mikhail Kopelman and consisted of Vladimir Spivakov, Boris Kuschnir, Joji Hattori and Julie Reed-Yeboah. Previous winners include Maria Dueas in 2018 and Daniel Lozakovitj in 2016. Read: Violinist Elias David Moncado wins Valsesia Musica International Competition Read: Prizes given at the IsangYun Violin Competition

