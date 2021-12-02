CaseWare International announces acquisition to expand in Denmark





TORONTO, December 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CaseWare International Inc., the global leader in audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, announced today that it has acquired CaseWare Denmark operations from its long-term distributor FSR – Danish Auditors based in Copenhagen, Denmark. FSR – Danish auditors, commercial audit, accounting, tax and corporate finance organization, in Denmark, has 525 member firms and 4900 individual members. FSR has been an independent distributor for CaseWare International, since 2014, offering powerful platforms such as desktop-based Working Papers and cloud-enabled solutions for accounting and finance professionals in the region. “We are excited to bring the FSR team on board,” he said David Osborne, CEO of CaseWare International. “The strong presence of the FSR market has made the provision of industry-specific solutions, combined with CaseWare excellence in the development of innovative products and services, another step towards strengthening our global footprint and delivering new levels of business efficiency. for accounting firms, corporations and governments around the world. ” “I am extremely proud of the contribution of the FSR team to the presence of the CaseWare brand in Denmark. As we continue our journey together, we are committed to continuing to build strong customer relationships to expand CaseWare operations in the country, “said Celina Bach-Mller, Executive Manager – CWI Denmark ApS. This decision to join forces further recognizes the importance of business transformation to keep industries moving forward, growing markets, and organizations succeeding. The need to advance skills in the auditing and accounting industry requires more integrated solutions that will address new challenges across accounting firms, corporations, and government entities. About CaseWare International CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of desktop- and cloud-enabled solutions for auditing, securing, financial reporting, and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Considering efficiency, quality and value, CaseWare offers innovative solutions for over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages. About FSR – Danish Auditors FSR has been an independent distributor for CaseWare International and of Denmark Commercial organization of audit, accounting, tax and corporate finance with 525 member firms and 4900 individual members. BURIMI CaseWare International Inc.

