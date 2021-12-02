TFI International expands refrigeration services with the acquisition of D&D Sexton





Earlier this week, TFI International Inc., a Canadian company that is the parent of truck giant CFI and other shipping entities, said it had bought D&D Sexton based in Carthage, Missouri, a refrigerated transportation service provider. . The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The family-owned D&D has a history that goes back more than 40 years and its main areas of expertise include refrigerated transport, serving a long customer base with long road service, as well as local operations and transportation. . It has more than 150 company drivers and owner operators, and nearly 40 non-driving employees, according to TFI. The company added that D&D generates annual revenue of more than $ 25 million. D&D has more than 120 tractors and about 400 refrigerated and dry van trailers. The acquired business will operate within the group of TFI International CFI companies, TFI added. “D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, long-term customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman , President and Chief Executive Officer. of TFI International, in a statement. “In addition to an overlapping network of refrigerated goods, D&D brings significant experience in local and transportation operations. We see numerous short-term opportunities around costs, routes and prices to increase profitability, as well as long-term opportunities to optimize equipment and capacity network design, taking D&D to the next level of excellence. We extend our warmest welcome to the entire D&D team and look forward to their many future contributions to the continued growth of TFI International. ” TFI senior vice president Michael Hinz told LM that the acquisition is the latest move regarding CFI expansion into Temp-Control services. which started in 2020 with the acquisition of MCT. “Adding D&D Sexton deepens our commitment to the Temp-Control industry and improves our ability to serve customers,” Hinz said. “Most importantly, D&D Sexton is the right fit, matching CFI with their passion for timely delivery and delivery, safely as promised. Customers want more capacity and more CFI services. Because many customers need dry van and Temp-Control. This agreement sets the CFI as a more comprehensive off-road solution. And Hinz added that D&D brings extra Temp-Control knowledge, capacity and people who really care about what they do and how they do it. “From a culture standpoint, D&D behavior under the CFI umbrella combines like-minded transport professionals with a focus on service,” he said. “Combining the former MCT and D&D Sexton as CFI’s Temp-Control service, the two companies’ freight lanes complement each other beautifully. Leadership in-house locations and relevant OTR driver support network lay the foundation for high productivity and reliable service. Moreover, the fleets created by Truckload and CFI Dedicated continue to strengthen the network. ” As of last month, Hinz said CFI now offers five different shipping services: Truckload, Dedicated, Temp-Control, Mexico and Logistics.

