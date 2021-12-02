International News: US team beats Mexico 6-0 in the Super-Round of the Pan American Junior Games faces Mexico in the gold medal match tonight (12.02.21)

It is often said that it is much harder to beat a team for the second time and that is what the US Team will have to do tonight at the Pan-American Junior Games in Barranquilla, Colombia after closing Mexico 6-0 tonight on Wednesday in the Super Round.

Now, everything is in line tonight as the Americans will have to beat Mexico again to take the title after winning the first five games of the closing event.

The US team entered the tournament as the No. 2 ranked team in the world and played along with no. 30 Peru, no. 32 Argentina and no. 40 Colombia in Group A, while Nr. 4 Mexico, Nr. 5 Puerto Rico, no. 11 Venezuela and Brazil no. 14 have fought him in Group B.

The championship takes place tonight at 19:00 EST and live game statistics are availableUSASoftball.com AND WBSC is providing live broadcast that can be accessed from by clicking here.



Wednesday, December 1, 2021: The U-18 women national team finishes the Super Round with a 6-0 victory over Mexico; Progresses in the gold medal game as a home team

The US U-18 National U-18 National Team, ranked in the world, won the fifth consecutive closing of the 2021 Pan American Junior Games with a 6-0 victory over Nr. 4 Mexico Wednesday evening.

Reaching its place as the home team in tomorrow’s gold medal match, the U.S. Team extended its home running series to a fifth consecutive match with Erin Coffel (Bremen, Ind.) Sending a deep into the top seven while leading the U.S. offensive with a 3-for-4 performance on the plate.

Keagan Rothrock (Whiteland, Ind.) Took care of business in the Red, White and Blue district, recording 14 hits to improve the total U.S. field staff to 54 hp together in five games.

Both violations drowned in the first three rows with Rothrock pulling six of the first nine kicks she faced with a kick out.

The Americans managed to bring runners early in the singles game by Coffel and Keely Williams (Cibolo, Texas) and walks by Kinsey Fiedler (Summit, Mo.) and Maci Bergeron (Rayne, La.), But were unable to make any runs until a wild field at the top of the fourth would allow Olivia Johnson (Pearland, Texas) to speed home for an edge with one run.

A field error by the U.S. defense would have allowed the Mexicans first on the basis of the game at the end of the frame, but three other Ks from Rothrock would have kept him away.

The U.S. team would expand its lead at the top of the fifth with a walk-in walk to Fiedler and bachelor by Coffel and blue Zavodnik (Murrieta, California) makes a run to put the US at the top, 2-0.

A single with two exits and a walk from Mexico’s attack would have seemed to threaten U.S. supremacy at the bottom of the frame, but Zavodnik finished at-bat after chasing a flying ball into the center of the field.

A smooth sixth row from both offenses would put Red, White and Blue back on the plate for the final game in their match with Williams sending a drive line to the right field to take them out of the row.

A walk towards Fiedler would put runners in first and second place for Coffel, who quickly cleared the grounds with a high run at home over the left-field fence to extend the U.S. lead, 5 -0. A walk in Zavodnik and a shot from Johnson would continue the seventh race before a passing ball allowed another U.S. Team run to score for the 6-0 lead.

The last three games of the game seemed to be no problem for Rothrock, who quickly rushed three shots from Mexico to seal 6-0 for Red, White and Blue.

The victory tonight ended the Super Round of the Pan-American Games for Junior 2021 with the US Team passing to the gold medal match tomorrow at 19:00 ET for a rematch against Mexico.

Red, white and blue will look to stand at the top of the podium at America’s first continental youth event, with the gold medal team winning a place at the 2023 Pan American Games Santiago.

The US enters the final race of the tournament with an unbeaten 5-0 record, while combining for a total of 61 runs and 12 long balls with every American hit that records at least one RBI.