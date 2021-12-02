The US Secretary of Defense looks at the international response to Russia for Ukraine





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to attend the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting at the Ministry of National Defense and to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul, South Korea, December 2, 2021.

Seoul, Dec 2 (Reuters) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin suggested on Thursday that any US response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine would be carried out in co-operation with the international community, as he called on Moscow to be transparent about its military construction. Austin, during a visit to South Korea, also expressed hope that the United States and Russia could work to “resolve issues and concerns and reduce the temperature in the region.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border, saying a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any other imposed so far. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Asked if the consequences for Russia would be strictly economic, Austin declined to respond directly, saying only that “the best methods” would be used. “Whatever we do will be done as part of an international community. However, the best chance is that we will not see an incursion from the Soviet Union into Ukraine,” Austin said, casually calling Russia the former Soviet Union. Ukraine, a former Soviet republic aspiring to join the European Union and NATO, has become the focal point between Russia and the West as relations deteriorated to their worst level in three decades since the end of the Soviet War. Cold. Ukraine says Russia has deployed more than 90,000 troops near their long common border. Moscow accuses Kiev of pursuing its military rise. She has dismissed as provocative suggestions that she is preparing for an attack on Ukraine, but has defended her right to deploy troops on her territory as she sees fit. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Phil Stewart; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

