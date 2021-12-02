US strengthens international travel protocols





With the omicron variant of Covid-19 now identified in the US, the federal government is reviewing entry requirements for international travelers amid a host of new public health measures. The White House announced this morning through a fact sheet posted on its website that the United States will strengthen testing protocols for incoming international travelers, regardless of citizenship status, vaccination status, and country of origin. Starting next week, according to the announcement, all international travelers will be required to submit evidence of a negative test taken within one day of travel. The current requirement defines a three-day testing window, which leaves a longer period of time for potential travelers to contract the virus before travel, but without showing any symptoms. The rule came into effect in November when the US reopened to fully vaccinated citizens of 33 countries including the UK, Ireland and the Schengen area of ​​Europe. According to the U.S. Travel Association, federal officials were considering the possibility of a seven-day quarantine period and post-arrival testing requirement for international travelers, regardless of citizenship status or vaccination status following the discovery of the omicron variant in the U.S. The group said they rejected such proposals, citing the devastating impact on the U.S. travel industry in particular, but also on the broader U.S. economy. The group estimated that the US has lost $ 300 billion in export earnings since the pandemic began. In addition to the new travel measures, the Biden administration is developing additional programs and campaigns to increase vaccination rates across the US. The omicron variant has now been identified in 29 countries globally, including South Africa where it was originally listed as a variant, but also in a host of European countries and a handful of Asia-Pacific countries such as Australia, Hong Kong and Japan. A number of these countries have also tightened travel restrictions, including the UK which has reintroduced PCR testing as a requirement for all passengers within two days of arrival in the country.

