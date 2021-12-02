International
Leading buyer Egypt buys at its international arms fair
Egypt wrapped up its second international arms fair on Thursday, as one of the largest armies in the Middle East looks set to increase its arsenal by moving away from US suppliers.
The four-day exhibition with hundreds of exhibitors comes as the country climbs into the ranks of the world’s leading arms importers. The Egyptian authorities did not immediately announce any new arms deal resulting from the fair.
Under Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, the government has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent while expanding the already important role the military has played in society for decades.
The United States has tried to call the country to its human rights record, while still maintaining a relationship that it says is essential to regional stability.
The Biden administration, like its predecessors, has raised human rights questions before releasing military aid and equipment to the country. Al-Sissi, a former general, has begun looking elsewhere for firepower to maintain the Egyptian army’s reputation as one of the largest and most stable forces in the region.
Egypt has moved away from US suppliers in recent years, according to Jeremy Binnie, editor for Middle East and Africa for defense magazine Janes. He said negotiations resulting from the exhibition are underway so that Egypt can receive South Korean-made artillery weapons. On Monday, al-Sissi also met with the CEO of South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Defense, according to Egypt’s state news agency.
In September, the U.S. released nearly $ 200 million in military aid to Egypt, but retained another $ 130 million due to concerns over human rights abuses. US officials have long said that maintaining a relationship with Egypt is key to regional security.
Yezid Sayigh, senior associate at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Center in the Middle East, said the shopping spree in Egypt “is not just about defense priorities.
Al-Sissi is also buying the goodwill of salesmen and at the same time discouraging U.S. pressure on issues such as his horrific human rights and anti-democratic history, Sayigh said in an email response. to questions.
He said he believes the president is also trying to secure the continued support of military officers.
In addition to a long war against insurgents in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt has expanded its naval powers following the discovery of significant gas deposits in its Mediterranean waters. Binnie said the Navy was the most neglected branch of the Egyptian army for decades.
He said many of the new naval equipment Egypt has received have been from European countries, but also from Chinese and Russian suppliers; Italian frigates, German submarines and French fighter jets are all on its shopping list.
The Egyptian military may be secretive about its possessions and facilities and does not disclose any financial details about its civilian projects.
According to a report covering 2016-2020 by the International Peace Research Institute in Stockholm, Egypt ranks third after Saudi Arabia and India when it comes to arms purchases. Its imports increased by 136% compared to the previous five years.
During that period, Russia supplied 41% of Egyptian imports, France contributed 28% and the US 8.7%, according to the report. For decades before 2016, the US had been the largest arms supplier to Egypt, with $ 1.3 billion in annual military aid.
The wider Middle East is the fastest-growing regional arms market, according to the peace research institute, with a regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran sparking several conflicts, including the civil war in Yemen.
At the Egypt arms fair this week, a Russian firm showed off helicopters and a Chinese pavilion displayed air-to-surface missiles. The main event in a cabin representing the United Arab Emirates was an armored vehicle intended to move through shallow water. Oleg Salapov, director of after-sales support at Russian Helicopters, said the exhibition was a good opportunity to show how existing fleets in the region, such as Egypt, can be modernized.
Through the fair, Egypt is also trying to be portrayed as a manufacturer of military equipment. This is less realistic, according to analysts.
In the Egyptian pavilion, an engineer showed the RoboCat M300, a robot that aims to detect improvised explosive devices buried up to one meter underground. Egyptian-made armored vehicles stood nearby.
Egypt is unlikely to achieve significant military-scale output soon. At the last EDEX, held in 2018, Egypt won only small contracts, according to Yazigh.
“I generally consider it as part of exercising wider relations with the al-Sissi administration public,” he said.
